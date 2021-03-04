A rocket malfunction following a 100-degree trajectory from a proposed spaceport in Camden County would scatter debris across much of Cumberland Island but avoid Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
But move that launch trajectory to the northern range of the proposed launch angle to 83 degrees, and the debris field includes much of Cumberland Island, all of Little Cumberland Island and the southern end of Jekyll Island.
While Camden County officials have maintained launches will be safe, critics say the county chose the launch angle of 100 degrees to use on the information it sent to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division for its environmental review for a reason.
“They chose the launch angle that would have the least amount of impact. Camden County only has to prove the 100 degree trajectory does not create a threat to homes,” said Steve Weinkle, who resides near the proposed launch site.
The Launch Site Operator’s license sought by the county, however, proposes launch angles from 83 degrees to 115 degrees from the launch site.
Approval of a site operator’s license from the FAA would allow Camden County to construct a commercial space launch site and offer the site to commercial operators for liquid-fueled, small-lift orbital and sub-orbital launch vehicles.
If approved and a launch provider can be found, there could be as many as 12 launches, 12 static fire engine tests and 12 wet dress rehearsals of a small-lift class liquid propellant launch vehicle per year, according to the application submitted by Camden County.
Athens lawyer Kevin Lang, a Little Cumberland Island property owner, expressed concerns about the lack of transparency by Camden County officials regarding the potential impacts.
“I believe that there is a very good reason that Camden County has not shown the public the risk analysis for the northerly azimuths/trajectories,” he said. “A launch on the 83-degree azimuth would clearly result in the closure of a good portion of Jekyll Island.”
Lang said he believes the county has not made the information readily available to the public because it could erode public support for the project that has already cost Camden County taxpayers more than $9 million.
“This entire project is like a giant shell game fueled by tax dollars,” Lang said.
Weinkle said the information provided by the county only looks at the impacts to people and not the environment.
“This has nothing to do with the debris that would harm the environment,” he said. “The DNR is trusting that Camden County has sent all the information needed. Camden is continuously confusing the issue with false comparisons.”
The DNR is accepting comments regarding the proposed spaceport. Comments specific to GCMP’s enforceable policies regarding this project should be submitted in writing to Diana Taylor, Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, Ga. 31520 or emailed to CRD.Comments@dnr.ga.gov and must be received by the close of business Monday.