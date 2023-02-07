Newly elected Camden County Commissioner Jim Goodman gets the distinct feeling that some of his fellow commissioners don’t want to talk about Spaceport Camden.

Goodman has tried to make a motion for the county to release all the financial information regarding the money spent on the spaceport only to be rebuffed by fellow commissioners.

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

It’s a problem all over the county and not uncommon across the country, but City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes to appeal to Brunswick residents to keep the city clean by not disposing of their trash on the sidewalks and medians.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.