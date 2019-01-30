WOODBINE — Camden County officials believe a proposed spaceport could become a reality if the Federal Aviation Administration approves a formal application submitted Jan. 29 to be a launch site operator.
The submission took more than three years to comply with the regulatory requirement to conduct orbital and suborbital launches from the site in Camden County.
“This is a massive milestone for Camden County,” said County Commission Chairman Jimmy Starline. “To the best of our knowledge, no local government has ever accomplished this feat.”
Not everyone was impressed, however. Longtime spaceport critic Steve Weinkle believes taxpayers will never see a return on the $6 million Camden County has already spent on the project.
“It’s a P.R. stunt,” he said.
Weinkle said the announcement was intended to generate support while the General Assembly is in session. The goal is state funding to help pay for the spaceport.
“That’s why the press release is full of nothing but endorsements from politicians,” he said.
Gov. Brian Kemp was among the many influential public officials to express support for the application as an important development project and STEM opportunity for rural Georgians.
Kemp described Spaceport Camden as a “visionary project that will bring high-paying aerospace jobs to Southeast Georgia” and create a new wave of STEM education and career opportunities in the region.
“Spaceport Camden will also support our first-class universities and technical colleges ensuring that students who are educated in Georgia stay in Georgia to pursue their careers and raise their families,” he said.
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Spaceport Camden is a “good economic engine for the state and good public policy.” He also serves on the National Space Council Users Advisory Group.
“The Trump Administration is streamlining commercial space regulations to ensure American companies remain world leaders in space technology,” Gingrich said. “But these regulatory reforms will not hasten space innovation if we do not also increase launch capacity, particularly vertical launch capacity on the East Coast.”
News of the application was also greeted with support by retired Air Force Major General Bob Dickman, a Camden County resident and former commander of the 45 Space Wing.
“Having overseen the Eastern Range for the United States Air Force and been involved with commercial space for the past decade, I can attest to the growing launch demand in the commercial space sector,” he said. “Spaceport Camden is an ideal location for the safe launch of the small satellites and rockets that are rapidly becoming the most important segment of this new market.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, also threw in his support for the application.
“The spaceport is a tremendous opportunity for our area. The site’s location is strategic and the economic benefits that could result from this project could be enormous,” he said. “I have been a longtime supporter of this project and I am glad to see it move forward.”
Athens lawyer Kevin Lang, a Little Cumberland Island resident, said the announcement was timed to generate support for a failing project.
“They’re trying to keep air in the balloon,” he said. “Nobody’s going to launch from here.”
Lang said he is uncertain if the support expressed by prominent public officials in the press release means they are willing to help fund the project.
“I don’t know the appetite for state or federal funding,” he said. “Public sentiment has changed against the project the past six to nine months.”
FAA safety guidelines will make it impossible for a launch capable of carrying a small satellite from the site, Lang said. And, if a launch was ever approved, Lang said it would be cost prohibitive.
“We’re downrange from these things,” he said. “Imagine the insurance cost.”
Lang said the most disappointing part of the debate is county commissioners are willing to risk public safety, homes and public and private property.
“They know these rockets are capable of exploding over us,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”
Weinkle said the application won’t be approved because it was filed prematurely. An environmental assessment is still under review and needs final approval after a public comment period.
If a launch license is ever approved, Weinkle predicted the lawsuits will begin.
“You can’t sue until they do something,” he said. “If they follow the law (the FAA) can’t approve Spaceport Camden.”