Camden County officials have explained why the Federal Aviation Administration did not release its environmental impact statement earlier this week as scheduled.
The delay is the result of a revised application to focus solely on small launch vehicles, which Camden officials said are the types of vehicles manufactured by commercial companies that have shown the highest interest in operating from the proposed spaceport site.
Small launch vehicles pose fewer environmental and safety concerns, which county officials said is of “utmost importance.”
County Administrator Steve Howard said the application revision and delay in the environmental decision by the FAA are not the setback characterized by critics of the effort to establish a spaceport in Camden County.
“The space industry has progressed dramatically since we started this process,” Howard said. “Smaller launch vehicles and small internet and defense satellites have become far and away the biggest market segment for Spaceport Camden.”
The reports of the FAA struggling to get safety information from the county are not accurate, according to the news release.
“First, Camden County sent its full flight safety analysis to the FAA in April 2017 and took the unprecedented step of publicly releasing an ITAR compliant version of its Flight Safety Analysis in 2019,” according to the release. “Second, the actual emails released from the FAA in response to FOIA show that the FAA repeatedly calculated that Camden County could meet the regulatory thresholds with hundreds of people on Little Cumberland Island. Further, these emails demonstrate that the FAA explored opportunities with Camden County to ensure compliance with the FAA’s requirements.”
In a letter from the FAA in October, the FAA first notified Camden County that their analysis conflicted with a consultant hired by the county over the safety of medium-large rockets. The county and FAA officials met on Dec. 10, six days before the expiration of the 180-day application review period.
“Notably, that the independent analysis performed on the FAA’s behalf demonstrated that the overflight exclusion zone for a medium-large launcher and the individual risk contours did not extend to habitable structures or private property on Cumberland Island or Little Cumberland Island even if they possibly touched the islands or marsh,” according to the release.
But given the regulatory uncertainty and shift in the market potential, the focus of Spaceport Camden will be on small launch operators.
“Camden County stands by the public safety review performed to date and believes that a medium-large launch vehicle with a first-stage return would meet all applicable public safety requirements, even when conservative assumptions are used,” according to the release.
“We look forward to working with the FAA on small launch vehicles to demonstrate strong compliance with the FAA regulations.”