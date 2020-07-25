A proposed amendment that could make it easier for Camden County to get approval for a spaceport fizzled after it failed to make it out of committee.
The proposal by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, would have changed the National Environmental Policy Act to “evaluate only those launch or reentry site locations proposed by the applicant and a no-action alternative.”
Kevin Lang, a lawyer and Little Cumberland Island resident, said the amendment was part of a 1,000-page transportation bill that was later eliminated. He described the attempt as “really sneaky.”
“Luckily, it did not make it out of committee,” he said. “(Carter) was trying to change the law.”
If the amendment had made it unnoticed and been signed into law, it would have eliminated some of the environmental concerns that would make it easier for the Federal Aviation Administration to approve a license, Lang said.
“They know they have substantive issues with the National Environmental Protection Act,” he said. “They have to follow the law.”
Lang said he is concerned political pressure could compel the FAA to grant a license. An estimated $9 million has been spent by Camden County for a spaceport, which critics say is a waste of taxpayer money.
“There is something else going on here,” Lang said. “For some reason they keep going.”
Lang said he is concerned what will happen if a license is approved for small rocket launches from the site.
“When you drop back to small-launch vehicles, a successful launch is the exception, not the rule,” Lang said.
Steve Weinkle, a Camden County resident who lives less than 10 miles from the proposed spaceport, described Carter’s attempt to add the amendment as “an attempt to circumvent the process.”
“All they want them to consider is a rocket with a single trajectory in that narrow path over Cumberland Island,” he said.
Weinkle expressed concerns about the potential for political pressure to influence the FAA’s decision on a license for the proposed spaceport.
“Nothing in the world can make this economically viable in Camden County,” he said. “The economics of a spaceport are less than zero in Camden County. They require subsidies.”
Mary Carpenter, Carter’s press secretary, said the amendment was not an attempt to change the law.