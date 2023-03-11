Coastal Georgia Honor Flight is coming on May 13, and spaces are still available for veterans and volunteers.

Karen Mumford, who is coordinating the volunteers for the 2023 Honor Flight, said that as of Friday, there were still 12 more spaces available for veterans on the whirlwind tour of Washington D.C. designed to show veterans the war memorials and other sites in the nation’s capital. There are also plenty of volunteer spaces available and donation opportunities, Mumford said.

