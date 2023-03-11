Coastal Georgia Honor Flight is coming on May 13, and spaces are still available for veterans and volunteers.
Karen Mumford, who is coordinating the volunteers for the 2023 Honor Flight, said that as of Friday, there were still 12 more spaces available for veterans on the whirlwind tour of Washington D.C. designed to show veterans the war memorials and other sites in the nation’s capital. There are also plenty of volunteer spaces available and donation opportunities, Mumford said.
She and Chandra Kendall started the Coastal Georgia Honor Flight in 2014, a member of the national Honor Flight Network, when they had relatives who they wanted to take to see the memorials.
“I got started in it because I wanted my grandfather, who was in World War II, to see the World War II memorial,” Mumford said.
As they discussed the idea, Mumford and Kendall realized they could do more. Mumford was a Hospice social worker and knew other veterans who would want to go as well.
Since then, Coastal Georgia Honor Flight has taken off, growing to send 35 veterans and their “guardians” who serve as chaperones annually to Washington D.C.
“It has just grown, and it means the world those men and women,” Mumford said. “It’s the most amazing thing I’ve done.”
The best part of the trip is the arrival back at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in the evening, Mumford said. The Brunswick High School band comes to play patriotic tunes, and the community comes out in droves to cheer on the veterans with posters, American flags and plenty of cheering.
“It’s an all-American homecoming,” Mumford said.
People who want to come to cheer on the veterans upon their arrival should show up at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport at about 8:30 p.m. to be ready for the homecoming, she said.
“We need lots of support at the welcome that night,” Mumford said.
The program also needs donors and support of any kind. To apply as a veteran, or a volunteer or to make donations, go to the nonprofit organization’s website at CoastalGeorgiaHonorFlight.org.