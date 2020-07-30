The portable classroom buildings on Glynn Academy’s campus will all soon be relocated, making room for a new construction project set to begin this school year.
Glynn County Schools plans to build a third gymnasium on the high school campus at the location where eight portable buildings sat until Wednesday.
T&T House Moving and Heavy Rigging, based in Green Cove Springs, Fla., was hired to transport six double portables and two singles off the campus. Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, said the company will keep the singles. The double buildings will be stored at Risley Annex.
“They moved the last double portable today, which leaves two of the small singles,” he said Wednesday.
The new auxiliary gym will include a basketball court, volleyball courts, locker rooms for boys and girls, and public restrooms. The gym building will also include space for classrooms, a conference room and office space for coaches, according to a presentation provided to the Glynn County Board of Education earlier this year.
The school board hired Tyson Construction to serve as construction manager for the project and to oversee the various phases of the job while meeting a guaranteed maximum price.
The project will require moving the air conditioning system from the existing gym, a phase of work that will begin at the end of spring sporting events in 2021, Boudreau said.
Sewer work will begin in the meantime, he said, starting probably in November.
The portables have been on Glynn Academy’s campus for several years for use as classroom space while whole-building renovation projects took place.
“That’s what (allowed) us to be able to renovate the Prep Building, Sidney Lanier and Science buildings,” Boudreau said.
The Science Building is the most recently completed renovation. The work closed off a portion of GA’s campus throughout the most recent academic year. The building will open this school year.