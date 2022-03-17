The southbound lane of I-95 between Exit 38 and mile marker 37 was shut down for three hours Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck.
Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the scene at 6:38 a.m., according to a statement from the GSP office in Atlanta.
“A commercial motor vehicle was traveling south on Interstate 95 South when it struck a person walking in the middle lane of the roadway,” the statement read. “Interstate 95 South was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated.”
The name of the pedestrian was not released.
Troopers were still investigating the incident Wednesday afternoon. Glynn County police and GSP troopers diverted southbound travelers off I-95 at Exits 38 and 42 and worked to clear the road of motorists stuck between mile marker 37 and Exit 38.
The southbound lane was reopened around 11:40 a.m., according to a GCPD social media post.
The northbound lane of I-95 remained open throughout.