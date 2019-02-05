South Carolina, feds spar on limits in seismic testing lawsuit

With at least three weeks of funding approved by Congress, lawyers for the federal government in civil cases got back to work, and that included responses to states’ motions to intervene in a lawsuit in Charleston, S.C., federal court seeking to block offshore seismic testing.
There are two motions — one by nine different states, including Massachusetts and Virginia, which call themselves commonwealths — and one by South Carolina, on its own. Attorneys for the federal defendants — the National Marine Fisheries Service, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Assistant Administrator of Fisheries Chris Oliver — wrote in their response that they and the nine states agree with the the conditions placed on the states allowing them to intervene as plaintiffs.
According to the federal response, the states will not assert further claims beyond the claims already made, aligning with relief requested by the principal plaintiffs in the case, which are a group of environmental advocacy groups, including Georgia’s One Hundred Miles, and a group of South Carolina municipalities.
However, “Federal defendants understand that the states would reserve their right to add claims against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management … or BOEM-related entities or officials should BOEM ultimately issue permits to the five applicants who have permit applications pending before BOEM.”
The other restrictions follow a similar pattern — that in general, the states behave in the matter like the principal plaintiffs, which, the federal attorneys argue, will allow the case to move in a streamlined and efficient manner.
With South Carolina, it went differently. South Carolina’s attorneys only agreed to abide by the court’s scheduling orders.
In that response, the federal attorneys state, “With one exception, South Carolina has declined federal defendants’ request. Therefore, while federal defendants do not oppose South Carolina’s participation in this lawsuit as an intervenor, they request that the court impose the conditions described herein so as to promote an orderly disposition of the litigation.”
The federal response further requested the court order the following: “1. South Carolina limits its participation to claims asserted by the principal plaintiffs; 2. South Carolina agrees to abide by any scheduling order set by the court; and 3. South Carolina coordinates with principal plaintiffs and other plaintiff-intervenors to synthesize briefing to avoid unnecessary redundancy.”
South Carolina filed its reply Monday. South Carolina’s attorney’s argue that according to the third edition of Wright & Miller’s Federal Practice and Procedure, the court should not be allowed to limit “an intervenor of right” as it comes to assertions of counterclaims or new claims.
The wrote, “Because the state has established that it is entitled to intervene as a matter of right, and the federal defendants do not contest intervention, the state should be allowed to assert additional claims.”
South Carolina also argues that as it’s early in the case, and that the state’s proposed and current claims are consistent with the current claims, there would not be any delay in the matter to allow them.
There was no ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel as of press time Monday, but tends to be timely with his orders.