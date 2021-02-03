South Atlantic Fishery seeking porgy input
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is seeking input on proposed red porgy management measures and shrimp fishery access in deepwater coral habitat areas.
Comments are sought on a significant reduction in the harvest of red porgy in federal waters off the Atlantic coast of Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida. Recent estimates indicated overfishing of the species.
The council also is soliciting public input on the establishment of a rock shrimp fishery access area in the Oculina Coral Habitat Area of Particular Concern, a deepwater coral area off the east coast of Florida.
For more information or to comment, go to: https://safmc.net/safmc-meetings/public-hearings-scoping-meetings/