From NOAA Fisheries comes what staffers say is good news. The latest annual report on American fisheries shows that continued implementation of the Magnuson-Stevens Act — the bedrock law of modern fishery management — along with public involvement in the process and science-based management are preventing and ending overfishing, along with rebuilding stocks.
“In general, our report reports on three things, so let’s talk about those definitions a minute,” Alan Risenhoover of the NOAA Fisheries Office of Sustainable Fisheries said in a Friday news conference. “The first is we report on the number of stocks that are subject to overfishing. Overfishing is defined as the rate of harvest that those fish are being removed from the ocean. This is the activity we have the most control on, is how many fish are harvested each year.
“The second item we present in the report is overfished stocks, and that’s stocks that have a population level that’s too low. So, this is something that can occur because of overfishing, but also, as I’ll note later, environmental conditions can also leading to stocks resulting in them being overfished.”
There are 479 federally managed fish stocks in American waters. Risenhoover pointed out that in 2018, more than 91 percent — 293 — of the 321 evaluated stocks were not in a state of overfishing, while 28 were. Of the 244 stocks evaluated for being overfished, 82 percent, or 201, were not overfished, compared to 43 that were.
Risenhooved said NOAA’s continually adding new stock assessments and woking on making those assessed stocks perform better through regional management.
“The important thing to look at here is that it’s not static,” Risenhover said. “The number of stocks coming on the list may increase each year based on new information we’re getting, and stocks come off the list based on our management programs.”
For 2018, seven stocks came off the overfishing list, while five went on it. None were removed from those overfished, but eight did go on. The only rebuild stock was the smooth skate in the Gulf of Maine.
The good news locally is not much changed for the Southern Atlantic Coast area — the only significant change was the removal of red grouper from the overfishing list. Further north, bigeye tuna went on the overfished list, and Atlantic mackerel went on the overfishing and overfished lists.
According to NOAA Fisheries, the South Atlantic includes the coasts of the Carolinas, Georgia and the Atlantic Coast of Florida.
Remaining on the overfished list for the South Atlantic region as of Dec. 31, 2018, are red grouper, snowy grouper, hogfish, red porgy and red snapper. On the overfishing list are Warsaw grouper, speckled hind, hogfish, red snapper, blueline tilefish and tilefish.
“The U.S. is an international leader in fisheries management, and through our work in partnership with the regional councils, we’re on track to maintain that high standard,” Timothy Gallaudet, NOAA’s assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere, said in a statement. “Our fishing communities continue to succeed and contribute to the Blue Economy. In 2016 alone, U.S. commercial fishing, recreational fishing, and the seafood industry generated $212 billion in sales, contributed $100 billion to the gross domestic product, and supported 1.7 million full- and part-time jobs.”