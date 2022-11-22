Glynn County officials are preparing for a major upgrade in its audio/visual system in the historic courthouse where many meetings are conducted.
The existing system is more than 20 years old and has received numerous patches and additions that have resulted in a system more confusing than needed. And in an era where online meetings are becoming more and more prevalent, the current system has only basic live streaming and control capabilities.
The county finance committee will consider at Tuesday’s meeting recommending a purchase order for $116,536 for audio/visual upgrades.
The next phase in drainage improvements in the College Park drainage basin will also be considered, even though there are 12 easements and two parcels that need to be acquired for the project.
The county has received a community development block grant to move forward with the project. The county has $210,500 in 2016 SPLOST drainage funding. The recombination is to award the contract to Atlas Technical Consultants, LLC, with acquisition required before the project begins.
Committee members will be asked to consider paying a local match of $24,000 to pay for a $120,000 Dunbar Bridge Corridor study.
A proposed vehicle Sally Port attached to the Office Park building will also be considered at the meeting. The enclosed entrance is for the Juvenile Services Center.
Funding for the necessary equipment needed for 10 Glynn County Police vehicles will also be under consideration by committee members. A single bid of $129,426 was made for the purchase and installation of the equipment. Committee members will be asked to recommend awarding the bid.
Commissioners will consider a software services agreement with OpenGov, Inc., for $299,106 with funding through an advance from Capital Projects Fund and $222,106 provided by the Glynn County ARPA Federal Allocation.
County officials expect the program to produce “dramatic productivity gains, a smoother citizen and employee experience, improved institutional knowledge, and increased transparency both internally and externally,” according to the documentation presented to committee members. “It’s also a system that’s been designed explicitly for the government by former government leaders, so the County and its employees can focus on the most critical tasks like serving businesses and residents rather than spending unnecessary time and energy on software-related issues and maintenance.”
It’s estimated once the existing system is phased out, the county will save an estimated $245,237 annually, according to the report.
The consent agenda includes declaration of surplus items, transfer of unusable vehicles as surplus and transferring them to the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Committee members will also consider accepting a $993,314 American Rescue Plan Funding Grant to be awarded to Brunswick’s Judicial Circuit.
Committee members will be asked to consider amending contracts with solid waste collection services with Republic Services of Georgia and Mosquito Control Services of Georgia to coincide to fiscal year contracts instead of ones that coincide with the calendar year.