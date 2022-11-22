Glynn County officials are preparing for a major upgrade in its audio/visual system in the historic courthouse where many meetings are conducted.

The existing system is more than 20 years old and has received numerous patches and additions that have resulted in a system more confusing than needed. And in an era where online meetings are becoming more and more prevalent, the current system has only basic live streaming and control capabilities.

More from this section

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…