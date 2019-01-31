Our fellow mammals who call the earth’s oceans home have a few words for us humans: Keep it down, would ya?
Noise pollution is among the growing list of concerns over environmental damage to the 70 percent of the earth’s surface that is covered by ocean. Environmentally-minded folks in the Golden Isles can gain further insight into this ecological issue Saturday during the 2019 Green Screen Environmental Film Festival at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
The featured film for the event will be the hour-long documentary, Sonic Sea, which takes a comprehensive look at this issue of human-produced noise pollution and its effects on whales, dolphins and other marine life. Hosted by Green Scene of Coastal Georgia, the festival runs from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m., with the featured film beginning at 3:15 p.m.
Admission is free. However, a $5 donation would be greatly appreciated. Those who plan on attending are asked to preregister at GreenSceneGa.org.
The 2017 documentary Sonic Sea explores the threats to marine life by noise pollution from the busy shipping lanes that criss-cross our oceans, as well as commercial fishing, tourism cruise ships and offshore oil exploration.
“One of the things about noise in the ocean is that humans are not aware of it at all,” notes one commentator in the documentary.
While we may rarely consider it, the world’s oceans are a symphony of naturally-occurring sounds, say marine biologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other groups. Detecting and interpreting natural ocean sounds plays a vital role in the lives of mammals and other marine life in myriad ways, from food gathering to communicating to migrating.
The film explores the problems of noise pollution and how to address it.
The Green Screen Film Festival begins at 1:30 p.m. with a fair for local environmental organizations. A view of three short films will follow from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Refreshments and networking will following from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., leading up to the screening of Sonic Sea.
A panel discussion will follow the screening.
Wake Up Coffee Company will provide fresh-brewed coffee, and attendants are asked to bring their own mugs. A 50/50 raffle also will take place.
“We are so excited to once again bring the Green Screen Environmental Film Festival to Historic Downtown Brunswick,” said Green Scene president Heather Farley. “We have found the Ritz Theatre is a wonderful venue for this event. Sonic Sea promises to raise some interesting questions about a very specific type of human impact on marine life and how we can mitigate that impact.”
For more information, go to GreenSceneGa.org.