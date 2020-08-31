The most difficult part for parents sending their children to college is the uncertainty of where a degree will take them in life.
In many instances, parents know and accept the fact that their child’s choice of a major could take them anywhere in the country or world, depending on their choice of degrees.
Deborah and Darrell Thaw faced that reality when they sent their son Taylor Thaw to the University of Georgia in 2006, even though they hoped he’d major in a profession that would enable him to return to the Golden Isles after graduation.
And they had a plan.
Taylor said he had no intentions of becoming an accountant like his parents, always busy during tax season.
“The day I went to college the goal was to leave (Glynn County),” he said. “When I first went there, I thought accounting was the last thing I’d do.”
He learned in college he had a knack for numbers and realized accounting was more interesting than he thought. After earning a master’s degree in accounting, Taylor worked in Augusta until he married a dentist in February.
Fourteen years later, Taylor Thaw has returned home to join the family accounting firm Thaw & Co. with a wife, who has just joined a local dentist practice.
Deborah Thaw said she and her husband were “pleased and thrilled” to add their son to the family business as a staff accountant.
Taylor said his experience working as a CPA in Augusta has compelled him to encourage his parents to make some changes.
“They still use a lot of paper; more than my old firm,” he said.
But he suspects his father is more technically savvy than he acts, Taylor said.
Darrell Thaw said he is pleased with his son’s decision to become a certified public accountant, but he remembers a time when he had no idea what his son would do after high school.
“His whole life he said he’d never do what we did,” he said.
When his son told him he planned to get his master’s degree in accounting, Thaw set up a meeting with a professor at Georgia Southern University to make sure his son understood the career path he was headed toward.
Both parents have told their son they plan to let him take more of the workload while they take some well-deserved time off periodically.
“All along, this was part of my retirement plan,” Darrell Thaw said. “He’s got a knack for it. I’d like to slow down.”
Many of the company’s customers have known Taylor most of his life and there is already a comfort level with his dealings with clients.
Taylor said he doesn’t have a problem with taking a bigger role in the family business, though his parents said they have no intentions of retiring anytime soon.
“I’m OK with it,” he said. “They provided me with the opportunity to travel a lot. I told them they can do whatever they want as long as they have their laptops and phones with them.”