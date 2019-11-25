Wednesday is another of those over the river and through woods days, a day we go to Grandma’s house if we’re fortunate to still have one.
Call them Nana, Mema, Granny or a number of other names that come from a 2-year-old’s attempt at pronouncing a name, they have these things in common: They can’t help but smile when seeing a grandchild. They’re forgive a grandchild for about anything so long as the victims weren’t related and there were fewer than, say, 10. They also can cook, which is why we go over the river and through the woods on Thanksgiving.
We all haven’t been fortunate enough to share every Thanksgiving meal with our parents and grandchildren. Sometimes, the river we must cross is the Mississippi or the Rhine, and sometimes we’re an ocean away.
Lt. Col. Charles “Buck” Bennett is retired from the Georgia National Guard. Bennett has been activated and deployed to Bosnia and Iraq but, fortunately, missed only one Thanksgiving at home. That was in 2006 when he was sent to Talill, an air base in Iraq.
If you’ve read the Old Testament, you know this place as Ur.
“It’s where Abraham’s birthplace was,” he said.
The British established the airfield decades ago as they excavated the ruins of Ur, he said.
“They had a really nice chow hall,’’ he said of the Air Force, “with cooks.”
The Thanksgiving dinner included dressing, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and a turkey-like substance.
“I don’t remember seeing a turkey. We had turkey loaf,’’ Bennett said.
He didn’t much care for the stuffing.
“It looked like croutons that had been re-hydrated,’’ he said. “I missed my mother’s oyster dressing.”
She always sauteed the oysters before she added it to the mix and cooked it in the oven in a pan, unlike stuffing which goes in the nasty cavity of the turkey or in a pan on a stovetop.
Stovetops should be limited by law to frying and boiling, which would about eliminate packaged stuffing while preserving the three essential G’s, grease, grits and gravy.
Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning had a similar experience albeit in an earlier war. Browning spent Thanksgiving of 1970 with the Army’s 11th Infantry Brigade in a little place called Tien Phuoc in South Vietnam.
“I spent it with my bunker buddies. We were on some little operation,’’ he said. “They flew [dinner] out to us … in those Termite cans.”
The helicopters came with the mail — which probably included some care packages from home — and mess hall food.
“I don’t know if we got ice cream that day. If we did, it was melted,” he said.
You can bet if there was turkey, the wishbone and the drumsticks were back in The World where it had been processed. In other words, the armor ate from Armour.
And like Bennett, Browning missed his family, not that he spent every Thanksgiving with them. He spent some Thanksgivings with a friend, Larry Rogers, whose family went to Blackshear for the day.
“I loved going because it was hunting season. All those cousins had enough .22 [rifles] and .410 (shotguns) for all of us,’’ he said. “We’d go out and hunt for rabbits and squirrels.”
He was one of eight brothers and sisters so there were plenty left at his family table. As an adult, he spent every Thanksgiving with his family that he could, but he understands why the Rogerses invited him. He and his wife, Bonnie, have one son, Michael, and when they went on vacation they often invited one of his friends to go.
Looking back on his Thanksgivings away from home, Browning figured this: “I would say the Thanksgiving in Blackshear was more enjoyable than the one in Vietnam.”
A year after Browning’s Vietnam Thanksgiving, I was there myself with with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. We ate in a mess hall at Chu Lai, a former Marine air base on the coast.
A lot of stuff got blown up in Vietnam, but Chu Lai had been blown down, flattened in October by Category 2 Typhoon Hester, a category 2 typhoon that came ashore in late October. It killed three military personnel at Chu Lai and newspapers reported 100 Vietnamese died, but who knows?
We were sent to Chu Lai from our own devastated base camp to secure it as it was being closed down. It was one of the few times I was ever cold in Vietnam.
But we did have a Thanksgiving meal in a crowded mess hall, and yes, we had processed turkey and stuffing, that Yankee scourge on humanity. Folks from places where the tea isn’t sweet also put mini marshmallows on top of sweet potatoes. That’s foolishness.
Even if the turkey was processed, the meal was a lot better than our usual daily fare, C-rations eaten straight out of cans heated over Sterno tabs or a little ball of C4, a plastic explosive. C4 was the bush equivalent of a microwave although it was slightly more dangerous.
This year Browning will have Thanksgiving in The World with his family, as will Bennett and I.
Bennett’s two sons and their families — seven in all counting three grandchildren — will join them along with some other extended family and some friends.
“Probably feeding about 24,’’ he said. “I’m going to start cooking Monday.”
They’ll have real turkey and he’ll make his mama’s oyster dressing, but he won’t stop there.
“Rice and gravy, sweet potatoes with crusted pecans on top, pecan pie, sweet potato pie, tea so sweet it’ll hurt your teeth,’’ he said.
He didn’t mention pumpkin pie, which may southerners consider a waste of a pie crust and oven heat.
Vonette and I, our daughter Jessica, her husband, Daniel, and their two children, Benjamin and Isabel, will have three Thanksgiving gatherings, including one after church the Sunday before the holiday.
My mother will be a little sad that some of her children and grandchildren won’t make it. Thanksgiving comes with sadness built in with Vonette’s family. Her father died the Saturday after Thanksgiving two years ago. We had our Thanksgiving dinner in a hospital waiting room made glad by the cuteness of then 2-year-old Benjamin Earl Malone.
In my recollection, there was one important feature of Thanksgiving 1972 in Chu Lai that was missing. I don’t remember anyone saying a prayer before we ate.
We do it at every meal now, and at Thanksgiving we thank God not just for the food, but for another year, for everyone at the table and for those in other places. There are worse things than processed turkey and pumpkin pie.