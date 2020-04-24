Late into the lunch hour Thursday, folks were still driving steadily in and out of the Southern Soul Barbeque parking lot to pick up to-go orders.
Come Monday, things will look pretty much the same at this popular barbecue joint in the roundabout on St. Simons Island. Although Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared restaurants can resume serving seated diners beginning next week, Southern Soul’s staff and owners believe the risk of spreading or catching COVID-19 is still too great for serving in close quarters.
“We will just offer curbside,” restaurant co-owner Griffin Bufkin said. “We’re looking out for the safety of our guests and we’re just going to continue with curbside for now.”
Other island restauranteurs had similar thoughts about reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dave Snyder, owner of Halyards, Tramici and LaPlancha restaurants, said none of the three restaurants will resume seated service for now. Presently, a condensed staff of management and hourly workers is offering curbside and delivery of meals from the Halyards kitchen.
Most of the staff has been laid off. Still, Snyder said they will wait a little longer before opening the doors to seated dining.
“We’re not going to open up yet,” he said Thursday. “We just don’t think it’s a good time yet. What we’re offering now is a way to keep some people working, which is great.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced a gradual reopening of businesses statewide earlier this week, citing indications that COVID-19 cases are tapering off in Georgia. As of Thursday, there were 21,512 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 872 deaths.
COVID-19 claimed its first death this week in Glynn County, a 76-year-old man, the Coastal Health District announced. After holding steady at 49 confirmed cases since Saturday, the number in Glynn County increased Thursday to 51.
The governor’s first phase of reopening businesses begins today with the state’s OK to open hair salons, nail parlors, massage therapy facilities, tattoo shops, bowling alleys and other facilities.
Kathy Lockhart closed her Nature Gift store at 217 Mallery St. on St. Simons Island before the governor’s shelter-in-place order went into effect on April 3, essentially closing nonessential businesses. She is closely following the statistics and medical science behind the pandemic’s effects on Georgia.
Lockhart said she might not reopen until the end of May without a clear indication that it is safe for her customers and herself.
“I was never clear on whether we could be open or not, but I felt like it was the prudent thing to close,” Lockhart said. “I would like to open sooner than later, but I’m not going to open until it’s safe. We have to show social responsibility.”
But Lockhart had reason to feel gratitude Thursday. She posted it on a sign in front of her small artworks shop in the Pier Village.
“Thank you … United States of America and United Community Bank,” it read. “I have just received my Payroll Protection Loan. I will do everything in my power to be worthy of this investment.”
Local Brew Coffee Makers co-owner Aaron Bellizzi was still awaiting news of his application for the federal payroll protection loans that are being offered to businesses hurt by the pandemic. And so are the three employees the coffee shop at 26 Market St. had to let go after the Glynn County Commission put an end to indoor dining on March 27.
“We’ve done everything we can, but at the end of the day (the Department of Labor) is just bombarded,” Bellizzi said. “It’s frustrating for our employees who are facing financial insecurity. This is going to take a high level of patience. But we’ve basically cut payroll in half.”
Wade Denton is one of the employees Local Brew had to let go. He is anxious about the near future if benefits to not come through.
“My employers filed over a month ago,” said Denton, 49. “I don’t know what to do. The rent’s due at the end of the month.”
Bellizzi and two employees are hanging on, providing curbside service to the loyal base of customers the shop has gained since opening two years ago.
As for Monday, Bellizzi thinks they will start small. They plan to offer a few tables outside, serving coffee, beverages and food. Lots of sanitizing, lots of single use items such as utensils.
Maybe later in the week, they will try tables inside, he said.
“We’re still in the middle of a global pandemic,” Bellizzi said. “But we’re committed to getting this economy back up and running. We’re going to support Kemp’s guidelines and put 6 feet between the tables. We’re going to take it very slowly.”
At Southern Soul, vehicles were still pulling in to pick up to-go orders at a steady clip well after the lunch hour. The restaurant has managed to keep a full shift of employees on five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. It is not ideal. But until the threat of COVID-19 is contained to the owners’ satisfaction, it will have to do.
“As much as we would love to serve everyone on a real plate and not a to-go box, we’re thinking it’s a little too early and would be a little reckless to try and open our dining room back up at his time,” Bufkin said. “Our main priority is the safety of our employees and our guests.”