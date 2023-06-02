Several Methodist congregations in Glynn County have voted to leave the United Methodist Church, some joining the new Global Methodist Church denomination and some striking out as independent churches.
The Rev. Wright Culpepper, pastor of First United Methodist Church, said his congregation is sticking with the UMC.
Before the dustup, there were 11 UMC-affiliated churches in Glynn County, Culpepper said. Of those, six are staying: First UMC, Grace UMC, Jekyll UMC, St. Simons UMC, Arco UMC, Haven Sheffield UMC and New Hope UMC.
Five churches have voted to disaffiliate and operate under new names, dropping the “UMC” from their formal titles: Wesley Church at Frederica; The Chapel; College Place Methodist Church; Lakeside Community Church; and Emanuel Methodist Church.
The process of disaffiliation — breaking ties with the UMC to either join a new denomination or form an independent church — was established at a special conference of the UMC in 2019. At a minimum, disaffiliation requires “a decision to disaffiliate by a two-thirds majority of the professing members present at a church conference; the payment in full of two years of that congregation’s apportionment commitment as set by the conference; the payment in full of the congregation’s pro-rata share of the conference’s pension liability, based on a formula approved by the annual conference.”
The UMC’s Book of Discipline includes a trust clause stating that the church organization owns all property and assets of the local church. In the disaffiliation process, a local church’s regional conference may require that it buy the property from the UMC for all or part of its value.
Don Combs, pastor of what is now Lakeside Community Church, said his church wasn’t asked to pay the full amount. Lakeside had to shell out around $50,000.
The issue is, at least in part, due to the UMC’s lack of enforcement of its Book of Discipline, say some pastors of churches that have decided to leave. In some jurisdictions — primarily but not entirely limited to the western half of the United States — clergy perform same-sex marriage ceremonies or are self-identified LGBTQ+ people, says Combs.
He says sexual orientation is not an issue for his church.
“It’s the refusal to abide by the book of laws,” Combs said.
He defers to the UMC’s official stance on the issue as detailed in the Book of Discipline:
“All people may attend (the UMC’s) worship services, participate in its programs, receive the sacraments and become members in any local church in the connection,” but “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching. Therefore self-avowed practicing homosexuals are not to be certified as candidates, ordained as ministers, or appointed to serve the United Methodist Church,” and “Ceremonies that celebrate homosexual unions shall not be conducted by our ministers and shall not be conducted in our churches.”
These guidelines are ignored in a large contingent of churches, says Jay Hanson, pastor of The Chapel. Whether you consider it a good or bad thing, the UMC has continually failed to enforce the Book of Discipline in some jurisdictions.
Per a question-and-answer resource provided by the UMC, “The Discipline’s statements, restrictions, and requirements regarding self-avowed, practicing clergy and same-sex marriages are unevenly enforced in The United Methodist Church at this time. Initiatives by individual conferences or jurisdictions are one source of this unevenness.”
Hanson said the UMC has a process for amending the Book of Discipline. The church organization was founded in 1968, but the rules regarding homosexual clergy and marriages weren’t introduced until 1972. They should be repealed the same way. That some churches don’t engage in this process but flout it is why his church left, he said.
The governing structure of the Methodist churches was profoundly affected by the founding of the United States, Culpepper said. Ideas like representative democracy and federalism were radical at the time, and the structure of the Methodist Church largely reflects the same ideas that formed the U.S. government. As such the process for change can be cumbersome — individual churches send delegates to regional conferences and those conferences send delegates to a national conference, which in turn convenes with other nations’ delegates for global decision-making.
But as a result of the lack of adherence to the UMC’s basic rules, The Chapel left the UMC a year ago to become one of the founding congregations in the Global Methodist Church. Hanson himself is on the leadership transition council as the GMC gets off the ground.
Instead of being a top-down organization like the UMC — which assigns pastors to local churches and holds all property in trust — the GMC is “all about the local church.” It doesn’t have a trust clause, church apportionments are requested but not required, and he says local churches have a larger voice in regional and national decisions.
Hanson said the GMC is designed to be smaller than the UMC, operating with fewer staffers on substantially less money. He said if local churches think they can do more good with their money by using it in their immediate community, they should.
Combs said his church is interested in joining the GMC but is waiting for the disaffiliation dust to settle before committing to a new denomination.
Both Hanson and Combs said LGBTQ+ people are welcome to be members of their churches.
It’s because of his beliefs about local churches that Hanson was pleased with The Chapel congregation’s decision to join the GMC. He feels strongly that it’s the local church that does the most good rather than nationwide organizations.
On the other side of the coin Culpepper said he feels strongly about his dedication to the principles of the UMC. He took vows to join the church when he was a child, and he took the vows again when he became a clergyman.
For someone engaged in the UMC’s leadership structure, Culpepper said it wasn’t hard to see the church was heading for rough waters. He was serving as co-pastor primarily in charge of FaithWorks, a charity organization founded by First UMC, when the special conference on disaffiliation was called. He wasn’t in the pulpit at the time and hadn’t been since 1995, but he felt called back to it to help lead the church through that “whitewater.”
“There’s always smooth, clear water on the other side,” Culpepper said.
Disagreement is nothing new to the UMC, Culpepper says. It derives from the theology and philosophy of John Wesley, who started the Methodist sect of the Church of England. Further divisions occurred over race and slavery in America before the two largest organizations — the Methodist Church and the United Brethren — merged into the UMC in 1968.
The Church of England itself was formed as a rebellion against the Catholic Church, Culpepper noted. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“There are 30,000 denominations in this world. You’ve got something that is going to address people where they are,” Culpepper said.
Culpepper said the question of whether to leave or stay never came to a vote among the full congregation at First UMC. A church committee motioned to call a vote to stay, but it didn’t pass. He, clergy and church lay leadership looked at what the friction the conversation had caused at other churches — some lost many members over the issue — and decided not to take part.
“Angst, tension and anger” tend to rule the day, he said. He joked that he may write a book when it’s all over, titled “How to Kill a Church in Three Discernment Meetings or Less.”
“‘Discernment’ became a popular term during all this,” Culpepper said. “It basically means the processing of deciding whether to leave or not.”
First UMC has seen net growth. Some have left because they don’t want to be part of a UMC-affiliated church, but more have joined for a variety of reasons.
Hanson says he’s also worried about the effect of the split on churches but for a different reason. Some churches are going independent and many are leaving Methodist churches entirely because of “how bad they get beat up on the way out” of the UMC.
“But I think it’s good that the Christian faith includes the Wright Culpeppers on one end of the spectrum and the Jay Hansons on the other end,” Hanson said.
Lucas Ramirez, who will take over for retiring Wesley Pastor Jerry Roe on July 30, didn’t respond to a request for comment but provided a press release to The News about the church’s plans.
“Now, nearly forty years since its inception, Wesley Church at Frederica has entered a new season — one full of hope and promise as it puts down new roots as an independent church under new leadership,” the release reads.
The release did not specifically state the reason for the church’s decision to leave. It detailed a series of information and discussion meetings provided for church members before a vote was taken, which “proved fruitful and reminded the congregation of the legacy they hope to continue.”
“We stand on the word of God as an anchor in the midst of ever-changing cultural norms, and we believe that all people can come to know and experience the completion and fulfillment that can only be experienced through Jesus Christ,” Wayne Johnson, head of Wesley’s church council, said in the release.
Culpepper says he and his congregation have bright hopes for the future of the UMC. It’s embarking on a new project to create “host churches” and “home churches.”
Home churches are small groups of people who gather on their own schedule and watch recordings of sermons delivered at their host church on Sunday. Each group might discuss the sermon, or use other materials to spur discussion of scripture. Culpepper said he and his staff are in the process of preparing programs and study lessons for home churches.
“It’s been very difficult, but we’re hopeful for the future now that the worst is behind us,” Culpepper said.