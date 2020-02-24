I envy the people of St. Marys or, perhaps more so, the few who live on Cumberland Island.
They’re about as far as you can get from Atlanta where the Georgia General Assembly gathers each year to plot new laws.
It’s about 318 miles from the Gold Dome to St. Marys. It’s not much farther to Cumberland, but at least getting there requires a boat ride.
It’s 279 miles by road from the State Capitol at 420 Washington St. to my increasingly humble abode.
No matter where you live, the acts of those generally assembled will reach you, and you will pay. If you don’t pay with money, you’ll pay with inconvenience.
Meanwhile, they ignore things that cry out for legislative remedy. Allow me to help with a few recommendations.
The Achilles Protection Act: This law would require grocery carts, your curbside garbage bin and other wheeled conveniences to be constructed at such a height as to clear the sensitive areas at the back of the leg. It never fails but when you pull your loaded garbage cart to the curb, you have to stop for something and it continues to roll straight into your Achilles tendon. They make these things with hard plastic edges designed to maim. This law would compel manufacturers to pad them or put on bigger wheels so they would hit you higher. I know the instructions say to push it, but that’s awkward.
A subsection of this law would require anyone who pushes a grocery cart into anyone at checkout to apologize, drop out of line and go to the freezer section to buy a gallon of old fashion vanilla Blue Bell ice cream to compensate the victim for pain and suffering. A second offense would be punishable by ice cream and pecan cobbler. (You may have noticed some personal preferences.)
The Appropriate Speech Around Minors Act: This would tie the tongues — which are often pierced — of people who let the profanities and vulgarities fly in the vicinity of young kids at restaurants, the beach and other public places. I think this is why young Benjamin piped up from his car seat one day as we were crossing the causeway and asked, “Granddaddy. What does _____ mean?” I immediately said, “Look at that big ship out there lying on its side. Somebody really...” then I caught myself.
Anyone violating this law would have to go their grandma’s or Sunday School teacher’s house and repeat the offending word 50 times. Alternative punishments would sucking down a lye soap milkshake or having your tongue pierced by the parent of the child who heard the offensive term.
Chiropractor House Call Tax Credit Act: If you can get a masseuse to come to your home, you ought to be able to call a chiropractor. Any chiropractor who provides house calls would not have to pay income tax on the resulting revenue. If your back hurts so bad it takes you 10 minutes to get from the house and into the driver’s seat, you sure don’t feel like driving for treatment.
The Crosswalk Cellular Conservation Ban: It drives me nuts to sit idling while someone strolls across in front of me fully engrossed in a phone conversation. The law says I have to stop. That doesn’t seem fair.
This law would have the same penalties as using a cell phone while driving.
Here’s one that could cost you money if cities are successful.
With 5G — whatever that is — on the horizon, the Federal Communications Commission has set a $270 cap on the fees cities can charge wireless carriers for installing the millions of pizza-box sized antennas on utility polls.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler squealed, “This is a property grab by the federal government.”
I Googled Wheeler and could find no record of him complaining that Obama’s Waters of the U.S. regulation was a property grab. That law would have regulated land use everywhere a drop of rain fell.
The real reason the cities oppose the cap is they want to collect outrageous fees. Well guess what the cell companies do: They pass those fees along to consumers, so who really pays?
New York bases the fee on the means to pay, apparently. In poor neighborhoods, the fee is $144 but in the richest parts of Manhattan it’s up to $5,100.
One excuse the cities use is that they need the fees as a tool to “preserve the aesthetic integrity’’ and to ensure skylines are not glutted with antennas. I hope any city that uses that as an excuse has an ordinance forbidding billboards, at least those with out-of-town lawyers on them.
How about a law compelling the disclosure of how much those fees add to bills. The cell phone bills should also have the names of each elected official who approved the fees. After all, they don’t mind putting their names on buildings erected at taxpayer expense.
The Serve or Walk Act: By giving people a chance to register to vote when they get or renew their drivers’ licenses, the government has ruined the jury pool. On jury selection day, there are a lot of no shows many of whom registered under the motor-voter law. This act would suspend the license of anyone who doesn’t answer a jury summons if they were registered at the DMV.
Truth in Apparel Colors Act: This act would allow men to maintain their masculinity in clothing. Who hasn’t had a wife or girlfriend buy a shirt that looks a little too, well let’s say Easter seasonally. “I ain’t wearing that pink shirt,’’ the guy protests. “It’s not pink. It’s coral (or peach or fuschia),’’ she says.
This law would compel manufactures to include the word pink on a prominent tag on the garment. Anyone who removes the tag would have to wear traditional camo for 30 days.
Well, that’s enough. The lawmakers only have 40 days in session each year, which is about the accumulated time I spent waiting at crosswalks in 2019.