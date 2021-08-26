The pursuit of Jeff Chapman as county manager has been like a wedding proposal with prenuptial conditions added after the first courtship was rejected.
Chapman, who currently serves as Glynn County tax commissioner, withdrew his name from consideration in July citing concerns about job security after commissioners voted 4-3 to hire him.
Now, Chapman has been named the lone county manager finalist a second time with a proposed annual salary of $225,000 a year — $44,000 a year more than his predecessor Alan Ours, who resigned earlier this year before he was terminated in early April. A vote could be held at the Sept. 2 commission meeting.
Chapman was not among the original applicants for the job. He was recruited by several county commissioners to apply for the position after the application process ended. It’s unlikely he would have been named as a finalist by the consulting firm seeking applicants because he did not meet the educational and professional criteria.
According to the county’s advertisement soliciting applicants, the minimum qualifications were a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration or related, with a master’s degree preferred.
Applicants were also required to have at least seven years of progressive management experience in a local government of similar size or complexity as Glynn County or applicable executive type experience and evidence of continued professional development such as ICMA Credentialed Manager designation.
Those minimum qualifications are a “positive indicator of dedication to the profession and will be noted during the candidate vetting process.”
Chapman did not meet the educational requirements or have the past experience managing a county with 14 departments, 940 employees and an annual operating budget of $144 million. The tax office managed by Chapman has 15 employees and an annual budget of $1.8 million.
If Chapman is approved as the new county manager at an upcoming meeting, it will be costly to part ways.
Among the terms in the contract are a $225,000 annual salary, and 160 days annually of personal leave, which encompasses vacation, sick leave and other occasions that require an absence from work that is permitted under the law.
Other perks include a $750 a month car allowance, a cell or smart phone, a $100 a month technology allowance, an annual contribution of $45,000 into his retirement account and $225,000 in severance payable in one lump sum within 30 days after leaving the job.
UNEXPECTED OFFER
Commissioner Allen Booker said he was surprised to learn Chapman was offered a new contract since the offer has never been discussed in a public meeting or among all seven commissioners.
“I am as surprised as anybody,” Booker said. “I have not been part of any meeting. I have not seen a contract.”
The last he knew, Booker said he thought commissioners agreed to a hire a professional manager to fill the void until a permanent replacement could be found.
“I thought we made plans to bring in an interim county manager,” he said. “I honestly thought we had settled on a plan.”
Booker said there was nothing wrong with the finalists recommended by a consultant, both of whom were women.
“I thought we missed the boat on these ladies,” he said.
Booker said his objection to naming Chapman as county manager is his lack of experience and nothing to do with the contract.
“He’s just not qualified for the position,” he said. “To me, there are no terms, even if he agrees to do it for free. He’s not qualified.”
NOT A DONE DEAL
Commissioner Walter Rafolski said an interim county manager, Scott Johnson, has been hired for the next six months, and has been working virtually to help with county operations. Johnson will help Chapman settle into his new duties, if commissioners vote to hire him.
Rafolski said one of the finalists was offered the job after Chapman withdrew his name from consideration, but she turned the offer down.
Chapman’s lawyer, Ken Jarrard, helped draft the proposed contract commissioners are being asked to consider. Rafolski said he has only seen a rough draft of the proposed agreement and there will have to be changes before he could vote to support it. In particular, Rafolski said he does not support a contract with as much as seven months paid time off a year. The starting salary, a recommendation of Chapman’s lawyer, is also a point of negotiation.
“The county attorney is now working with his attorney,” he said. “The contract looks bad. I’ll admit that. The naysayers are picking every word out.”
While Rafolski said he is uncertain if he will vote to appoint Chapman the new county manager, he expressed confidence in his ability to do the job.
“He’s been here all his life,” Rafolski said. “‘I think Jeff wants what is best for Glynn County.”
UNUSUAL CONTRACT
Commissioner Bill Brunson said he never learned about a contract proposal until this past weekend. He expressed surprise to learn it was drafted by Chapman’s lawyer. One of the requests in the contract is Chapman to be reimbursed up to $10,000 in legal fees for drafting the contract.
“I’ve never heard of drafting your own contract and paying a lawyer to do it,” he said. “I don’t know where you begin negotiating.”
Brunson said he was told by Commissioner Cap Fendig “this is a done deal.”
Chapman’s proposed salary would put him among the highest paid county managers in the state, but that’s not what bothers Brunson the most.
“The salary, $225,000 is not what is giving me heartburn,” he said. “I don’t think the process has been very transparent. If four guys get together to approve this contract, I don’t know.”
DISAPPOINTING SLATE
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said he was dissatisfied with the candidate recommendations by the consultant.
“I am tired of bureaucrats running our county,” he said. “It was clear to me during the interview process that the candidates selected by the consultant were bureaucrats, and would not be able to achieve the goals for the county that I campaigned to see implemented.”
Tostensen said he wanted candidates with a strong business mindset.
“They failed to produce a single candidate with that type of background,” he said.
After Chapman withdrew his name from consideration last month, Tostensen said he favored hiring an interim county manager and conducting a new search. But once Fendig renewed the conversation about the job with Chapman, Tostensen said he was “more inclined to move forward with this process.”
Fendig did not return a phone message Wednesday for comment.
Tostensen expressed confidence in Chapman’s ability to do the job.
“He has been successful in private business, served Glynn County for a number of years as a county commissioner, state representative, state senator and now tax commissioner,” he said. “As tax commissioner, I commend him for doing that job in a nonpartisan fashion and believe that he would do the same as county manager.”
The expectation is for the county manager to be a decisive leader, reduce government bloat and streamline processes, he said.
As for the contract that has drawn so much scrutiny, Tostensen said “Jeff Chapman has not been offered anything.”
The contract was presented to the board for consideration.
“Negotiations are still ongoing and we will be having many more discussions before anything is formally offered,” he said.