Glynn County Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison upheld motions to drop several oath of office violation charges Wednesday against former Glynn County Police Department officers.
Harrison dropped three oath of office charges against former GCPD Chief John Powell and former GCPD Chief of Staff Brian Scott but upheld other charges, including charges of perjury and influencing a witness.
Of the two motions made by former GCPD officer David Haney challenging the charges, Harrison sustained a motion to drop three oath of office violation charges and overruled a motion to drop four counts of perjury.
Harrison denied a motion to dismiss the cases against Powell and Scott last week. Both remain on track to stand trial.
Powell is still on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the case but is no longer police chief.
Jay Wiggins, formerly interim chief, was appointed to the position earlier this month.
Powell, Scott and Haney were indicted in February along with former GCPD Capt. David Hassler on charges stemming from a scandal that emerged early in 2019 that ultimately led to the abolition of the Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
A Glynn County grand jury charged Powell with four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of influencing a witness and one count of criminal attempt to commit perjury.
Scott was charged with two counts of violating his oath and one count each of influencing a witness and criminal attempt to commit perjury.
The grand jury also indicted Haney on three counts of violating his oath and four counts of perjury and Hassler on five counts of violating his oath and one count each of making a false statement and perjury.