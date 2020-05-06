Scott Spence, the sole finalist selected to serve as Glynn County Schools’ new superintendent, participated Tuesday in a virtual forum meant to introduce him to the community.
Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce President Ralph Staffins led the discussion, asking Spence questions provided by the community through an online survey. The forum was live streamed via the school system’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Spence and Staffins sat together in the school board meeting room at the administration office.
Much of their discussion focused on Spence’s plans to lead a school system facing significant challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed schools, shuttered businesses and pummeled local, state and national economies.
Staffins asked what the start of the new school year will look like in light of the pandemic that closed Glynn County Schools on March 16 and required schools to transition to distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
“First we have to assume that the governor allows us to start school,” Spence said. “And if we are able to start school the first day, one thing I’m very worried about are those students who are at home right now and may not be getting the instructional opportunities that some other kids are ... It’s going to be difficult getting those students back in the classroom and getting them used to sitting in a seat or following directions.”
Schools will have to ease into the new academic year, Spence said.
The pandemic will also impact the school system’s budget, and Staffins asked Spence how he foresees meeting budgetary requirements without raising taxes.
“That one’s been keeping me up at night,” Spence said. “That’s going to be difficult.”
Spence, who has had a long career with Glynn County Schools, was principal of Glynn Academy during the most recent economic recession. He said his focus then, as it will be now, was on ensuring measures are not taken that will hurt instruction or student achievement.
He said he’s looking closely, along with other school administrators, at every spending measure and making cuts where possible.
“We certainly want to do everything we can to keep folks from losing their jobs,” Spence said. “And of course we don’t want to have to raise taxes.”
Spence is a lifelong resident of the Golden Isles. He graduated from Brunswick High, and after serving in the Marine Corps and attending college returned to Glynn County as an educator.
He led four schools during his career — Risley Learning Center, Jane Macon Middle School, Glynn Academy and Brunswick High. He also served as the county’s athletic director. Before retiring in 2018, Spence served as principal of Glynn Academy for seven years and as principal of Brunswick High for two years. He returned this school year as a part-time mathematics coordinator.
Virgil Cole, who currently serves as Glynn County Schools superintendent, announced at the end of last year that he did not intend to renew his contract this summer. The school board then launched a search to find his replacement, which wrapped up in April with the announcement that Spence was chosen as sole finalist. The school board voted 5-2 to approve Spence as the finalist, which opened a two-week window for public comment before the school board votes whether to officially approve him.
Spence told Staffins his vision as superintendent will be the same one he held as a school leader for the past 15 to 20 years.
“I want to create an atmosphere where children can come to school and learn, and they enjoy coming to school,” he said. “I want to create an atmosphere where teachers can teach without worrying about interruption or worrying about what’s going on outside of their classroom.”
That atmosphere he envisions will also serve parents well and make the community proud, he said.
Staffins noted that Tuesday marked Teacher Appreciation Day, and he thanked Glynn County’s teachers for the work they do before asking Spence how he intends to continue supporting local teachers.
“When we shut the door, and it’s the teachers and the students, those are the two most important pieces to making a school and school system run,” Spence said. “You cannot replace a quality teacher.”
Spence said he plans to be visible in all schools and to make sure teachers know they have his support.
“They’re going to know that I know that our teachers are the backbone of our school system,” he said. “Nothing would be possible without quality instructors.”
The school system plays a crucial role in attracting new businesses and in ensuring the success of the existing businesses by producing a quality workforce, Staffins said. He asked Spence how he will make sure the school system will continue to be successful in that effort.
“It’s about developing quality young men and quality young women who are ready to serve in the military, attend higher education or join the workforce,” Spence said. “And I think we need to work smart using the Golden Isles Career Academy, using the classes that we have here in our high schools and using what we have at the college, working together so that we can create those opportunities for our students.”