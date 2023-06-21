Soggy days to continue through end of week

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predict rain and thunderstorms are more likely than not through the end of this week as an upper-level low pressure system hovers over Coastal Georgia, keeping things soggy and interesting for Tony Vicent and his crews.
Vicent is the Roads and Drainage Division manager for Glynn County Public Works. He said between trees falling into roadways and debris filling drainage ditches there has been plenty of soggy work lately.
“It’s been keeping us very busy,” Vicent said Tuesday.
Most of the tree work has come from Western Glynn County in the area around exit 29 of Interstate 95 and to the west of it. When trees fall on public property or into a road, public works takes care of the cleanup duties.
“This is the kind of stuff we typically see when tropical depressions or storms come through,” Vicent said.
Except the damage and debris has been happening over the course of a week and a half instead of during a 24- to 36-hour period.
Rick Charnock, assistant public works director for the city, said there have been a few trees down around town, but most of the effort in the city has been to keep storm drains clean.
“There has been a lot of debris — more debris than we have had trees coming down,” Charnock said.
He said the street sweepers have been targeting problem areas while crews check to ensure debris on the ground isn’t the cause of unnecessary flooding by blocking drains.
“It’s definitely been keeping us busy in the city,” Charnock said.
Both public works departments will likely stay busy through the rest of this week if the weather service’s predictions hold true.
Steady and sometimes heavy rain along with gusty winds will remain the norm through at least Friday, said meteorologist Al Sandrik.
“Things will begin to settle down as we get into the weekend, but it will still be pretty wet,” he said.
The upper-level low pressure system has been stalled in the upper portions of the atmosphere and is expected to drop between four and six inches of rain on the Golden Isles by the time it begins to move north, Sandrik said.
Like the local public works departments, the weather service has received reports of damage from storms mostly to the west in places like Waycross and Blackshear.
No tornadoes have been confirmed, Sandrik said.
He said flooding hasn’t been an issue in Coastal Georgia like it has been farther south in Ocala, Florida, which was slammed by torrential downpours that flooded streets and parks on Tuesday morning.
Today calls for bits of sun mixed with clouds and a 40% chance of thunderstorms early that will increase to a 70% chance later in the day, the weather service’s forecast shows.
The storms are expected to stick around through Wednesday night and lead to a breezy Thursday with a 90% chance of storms by the end of the day, according to the forecast.
Storms will likely continue through Thursday night and into Friday before giving way to a Saturday with a 70% chance of thunderstorms, the weather service is forecasting.