When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predict rain and thunderstorms are more likely than not through the end of this week as an upper-level low pressure system hovers over Coastal Georgia, keeping things soggy and interesting for Tony Vicent and his crews.

Soggy days to continue through end of week

