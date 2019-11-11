A two-time World Cup champion is coming back to the Golden Isles to help out a good cause.
Coastal Outreach Soccer, a program that provides after-school soccer and mentoring to area youth, is hosting a question and answer session with Frederica Academy alum and U.S. Women’s soccer star Morgan Brian on Dec. 6.
Brian will answer questions about her experience balancing academics and athletics and about representing the U.S. in two FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019.
The event is part of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s efforts to raise funds to earn a challenge grant from a generous donor who has pledged to match up to $30,000 raised by COS from other sources.
Go to www.coastaloutreachsoccer.com to make a donation to the program and for reservations for the event. Reservations can also be made by emailing executive director Shawn Williams directly at www.cos-admin@hotmail.com.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at 510 Gloucester Street in Brunswick.
COS has had a profound impact on the community since its inception. The program currently serves more than 200 children and teens between 4 and 18 years old.
COS targets underserved and low-income families and includes an academic mentoring component that is at the core of the program.
COS boasts a 100 percent graduation rate for the program since 2014 and has had several of its members go to college on academic and soccer scholarships.
Brian was a star in a variety of sports for the Knights, but made a name for herself on the pitch. Brian won numerous awards — two-time Gatorade Georgia Soccer Player of the Year, Gatorade National Female Athlete of the Year, Parade National Player of the Year, just to name a few — and helped lead Frederica to a few state soccer championships in the process while also playing for U.S. Women’s Soccer teams.
After Frederica Academy, Brian played collegiately at Virginia. She joined the top U.S. Women’s National Team after that and became a two-time World Cup champion.