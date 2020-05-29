City officials will consider entering into an agreement at a June 3 meeting with Coastal Outreach Soccer to make improvements to recreation fields at Howard Coffin Park.
Coastal Outreach officials plan to apply for a grant from Atlanta United Foundation for the installation, construction and repairs of a futsal soccer field. They also plan to secure donations for the reorientation and revitalization of the existing fields.
If funding is secured, Coastal Outreach Soccer will be responsible for funding and providing maintenance, including picking up litter after events.
Commissioners also will consider entering into an agreement with Gallagher Marine Systems, LLC, to use the boat dock at Liberty Ship Park.
The company represents the owner of the Golden Ray in the ongoing recovery and salvage operation in St. Simons Sound.
Most of the initial response activities were initiated from Liberty Ship Park and operations continue to be launched from there.
In the agreement city officials will consider, Gallagher Marine Systems will continue to use the east side boat dock. In return, the company will pay the city $2,100 a month going back to Sept. 9, 2019. The company will be responsible for any damages to the dock.
The city will receive a lump sum of $25,200 for use of the dock through Sept. 8. The company will pay the city on a monthly basis if it has to stay longer.
City officials also will also consider the reappointment of Christopher O’Donnell, a Brunswick lawyer and former associate county magistrate, as municipal court judge.