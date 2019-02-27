Glynn County’s finance committee declined to offer a recommendation to the Glynn County Commission on an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer on Tuesday, leading the group to pull out a project to revitalize Paulk Park in the Arco neighborhood.
The committee — composed of county commissioners Allen Booker as chairman, Bill Brunson and David O’Quinn — was presented with an agreement between the county and Coastal Outreach Soccer in which the program would pay a fee to use the park.
The county already has an agreement with the program for use of Howard Coffin Park, however.
Coastal Outreach Soccer offers mentoring, tutoring, field trips and community service opportunities for children in the program, Booker said, and only charges a nominal fee for membership.
Those that can’t afford it have the fee waived, said Shawn Williams, the program’s executive director. Parents of kids in the program must provide proof of their income to get the waiver, he explained, and any extra money needed is collected through fundraisers.
The county rents space at its other parks to different soccer programs for a fee said Recreation and Parks Department Manager Lisa Gurganus. She said she does not have the authority to rent facilities without charging a fee, and so recommended the county charge Coastal Outreach Soccer to use the park.
The first phase of renovations wrapped up last month, and the second phase — which includes public restroom and playground — is set to be complete by late summer.
“The initial thought would be that Coastal Outreach Soccer would be the one using that field like how they use the field at Howard Coffin Park. After some back and forth, I guess, with looking at existing county policies and processes and things that have been approved by (commissioners), perhaps even before your time on the board, staff’s recommendation to you today is to have a fee-based (agreement),” Gurganus said.
Coastal Outreach Soccer uses Howard Coffin Park without paying a usage fee, and in exchange provides grant funding for park operations and maintains the fields it uses, Booker explained.
Brunson suggested the committee push the discussion to the full county commission’s next meeting.
“I don’t have a problem leaving it off for discussion, but the difference in this situation is that there’s no services in that particular area ... Most of everything’s out in North Glynn (Recreation Complex) and the folks that live there (in Arco) can’t get out to North Glynn,” Booker said.
Both O’Quinn and Brunson said they’d heard from other soccer groups in the county felt slighted by the deal and wanted similar agreements.
“I had other people asking me the same thing, they want a similar agreement. I’m afraid about (setting) precedents. I understand Shawn’s agreement came over with the city (of Brunswick), it was made with the city and then switched over, and we honored that, and that’s duly right. I’m concerned we’re going to have a lot of people asking the same thing,” O’Quinn said.
Booker said the county gives directly to nonprofits and make special agreements with them, but commissioners don’t have the same reticence. The county already picks and chooses, he said, he’d be more than willing to support similar deals with other groups if they help kids the way Coastal Outreach Soccer does.
“(Williams) has a 100 percent graduation rate. I’d love it if more programs did what he’s doing,” Booker said.
Williams said he didn’t want to put the county in an awkward position and withdrew from the Paulk Park renovation project.
“There’s no need to keep going back and forth with this ... Let’s not continue to go down this path. I’m withdrawing Coastal Outreach Soccer from this project,” Williams said. “... I don’t want anyone saying that we’re receiving special treatment.”
Williams said the program will not make use of Paulk Park even if the county commission ultimately decides it wants to enter into an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer for the use of Paulk Park that’s similar to the Howard Coffin Park agreement.
Brunson and O’Quinn asked him not to withdraw from the project and give the commission time to talk about it.
“We will provide services. If you want to continue to discuss it work it out, whenever that happens, it’s not going to affect what we do ... We’re not going to use the field, so I’m not going to worry about that,” Williams said.
Coastal Outreach Soccer will provide transportation for kids in Arco to participate in its program at Howard Coffin Park, however.
“We will come into Arco, we will provide transportation the kids need to use our services,” Williams said.
Ultimately, the committee voted 2-0 to defer the matter. Booker abstained.
Booker was not happy with the outcome of the discussion, saying Williams and his program were part of the reason Honeywell the Sea Island Co. made contributions to the park’s renovation, turning it from an old baseball field to a soccer field.
Following the meeting, he said other soccer programs want to keep Coastal Outreach Soccer from expanding.
“He is on the front line of keeping the kids out of gangs. He is not asking for a handout but a real partnership,” Booker said.
In other business, the committee recommended the county commission approve spending $168,000 on a new alert system for the Glynn County Fire Department, add an additional $76,377 to the $300,000 set aside for the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office renovations, an agreement with Comcast to provide cable to Blythe Island Regional Park’s RV campground and spending $4 million from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 and a state grant to repave 24 miles of roads.
The committee’s next meeting is set for March 26.