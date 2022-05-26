The local nonprofit SOAR is inviting residents to volunteer at this summer’s week-long swim camp, which will bring water safety education to individuals with developmental disabilities.
SOAR, or Social Opportunities & Active Recreation Inc., will offer its fourth annual swim camp for youth and adults ages 5 and older who have a disability. The camp will be held at the YMCA in Brunswick June 6-10.
Four aquatic adaptive instructors who are trained to work with individuals with special needs will lead the camp.
Campers attend a one-hour afternoon session each day, and they’ll learn about water safety and swimming fundamentals.
SOAR last offered the swim camp during the summer of 2019.
“There is definitely a need for this population of individuals with special needs to learn how to swim,” said Rhonda Briggs, the camp’s coordinator. “Drowning is very prevalent among those especially with autism, so we want to provide water safety techniques should an accident happen where if they accidentally fall into the pool they’ll know how to properly exit the pool and hopefully prevent drowning.”
Many campers will begin the week feeling frightened around water, Briggs said, but by the end many are more confident.
“It’s exciting to see them grow through the week and gain that confidence and be able to swim,” she said. “… By Friday, they’re jumping in the pool.”
The camp already has a waiting list of swimmers hoping to attend, and volunteers are needed to support the instruction each day.
“If you love to swim, if you have a passion for swimming, please consider volunteering,” Briggs said. “We definitely need the assistance to ensure that we meet the needs of these swimmers so we can get everyone that’s on the waiting list in the pool and learning.”
Volunteers will assist the instructors who lead the camp.
“SOAR feels strongly that in a coastal community like ours all children need to learn to swim and be safe around the water, especially those with developmental disabilities,” said Jane Christian, president of SOAR.
Around 90% of deaths of youth with autism are due to drowning, according to the National Autism Association.
“That’s why we feel so strongly about it,” Christian said. “Our outcome may not necessarily be for our swimmers to be swimming laps or competing on swim teams, but our ultimate goal is for them to be safe around the water.”
Swimmers’ individual skill level will be met, she said, and each camper will receive specialized attention.
“These are not your traditional swim classes,” Christian said. “We use low teacher-pupil ratio, sometimes one to one, sometimes two instructors to a student depending on their needs.”
Christian encouraged anyone with an interest in volunteering to sign up.
“We always get very positive feedback from the volunteers that it’s a very meaningful opportunity for them to give back to their community,” she said. “The ultimate impact of this, aside from the fact that it saves lives and prevents drowning, is that this opens up doors for these kids.”
Funding for the camp has been provided by the Glynn Paton Foundation and by the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island.
Volunteers must be 16 or older and be proficient swimmers. Those interested in volunteering can email sogacoastal@gmail.com or call 912-602-8077.