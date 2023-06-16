Jane Christian and Rhonda Diggs kept their eyes on the Golden Isles YMCA entrance, waiting for the arrival of one last swimmer for the afternoon session.
Diggs, coordinator of the swim camp, expected him to come running in with a smile on his face any moment. Fortunately, the session’s start had been slightly delayed due to rainy weather Thursday afternoon.
SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation), a local nonprofit that serves the special needs community, hosted its annual swim camp this week for youth with developmental disabilities. Other than a few weather challenges, the week’s swim lessons were successful for the 24 camp participants, said Jane Christian, SOAR’s president.
“We have seen a lot of progress this week,” she said. “We only signed up beginning level swimmers this year, and some of the lessons are one-to-one, and at the most they’re two-to-one. We also have a lot of volunteers along with the teachers, so in some cases we’ve got like three adults with one kid.”
The camp is funded in part by a donation from the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island as well as private donations.
Many of the camp’s participants were non-verbal. Several children were autistic or had Down syndrome. They ranged in age from 5 to 19.
Children with developmental disabilities are at high risk of drowning. The SOAR camp aims to teach basic water safety and swimming instruction, and it’s especially important for local children because they live in an area surrounded by water, said Stephanie Dallas, whose 11-year-old son took part in this week’s camp.
“It’s important for them to learn water safety, and we live around a bunch of water,” she said. “And drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for kids with special needs. It’s important for them to know water safety and know the basic training for swimming in case something ever happens.”
Her son also took part in the camp last summer, and she noticed significant progress in his abilities last year and this week.
“He enjoys the instructors,” Dallas said. “They’re patient and fun, and they’re always excited to come.”
Four adaptive aquatics instructors trained in teaching the special needs population run the camp, along with a group of volunteers who work one-on-one with the children in the water.
“I drive down from Virginia to do this,” said Vicki Harris, one of the adaptive aquatics instructors who has been involved with the camp since its inception. “I moved two years ago, and I have been driving down since. I really enjoy it … We see the difference between the first day of camp and the last day of camp. We see a lot of progress. It’s very rewarding.”
The adaptive aquatics instructors will also provide follow-up swim sessions for campers later this summer.
Zalika Howard, a longtime swim instructor, signed up to be a volunteer at the camp this year. She also noted that the swimmers were much more comfortable in the water by the fourth day of camp.
“They trust you more each day,” she said. “To see the difference in how they came in and how they leave is amazing.”
The camp aims to meet each participant where they are, and this year’s campers were all beginning swimmers.
Jerry Latvala, a former competitive swimmer, has volunteered at the camp for six years, and he said the emphasis is on safety. The campers learn to swim with a buddy and to always ask permission before going in the water.
“We’re just trying to get each particular swimmer comfortable in the water,” he said. “Many of them start off very scared, and then we just try to help them be comfortable. Each one’s different.”
The swimmers’ excitement to get in the water Thursday was evident. When the rain delay ended, they sped (safely) to the Y’s indoor pool and happily jumped in.
Torri Mitchell said her 6-year-old twins never want to leave the water once they get in.
“They love it,” she said. “One of mine, every time they get him out of the water he’s trying to go back in the water. We have to tell him ‘We’re coming back tomorrow.’ They never want to leave.”
Dallas sees the same with her son.
“My son wakes up at 7:30 in the morning talking about swim camp,” she said. “And we don’t have to be here until 1:30.”
Minutes before the afternoon session began, the final camper they’d been waiting for ran through the doors smiling. He jumped into Diggs’ arms for a hug before joining the others in the pool.