SOAR camp
SOAR will offer its swim camp at the Y in Brunswick for individuals with developmental disabilities.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

A camp focused on water safety and swimming education for individuals with special needs will return to the Golden Isles next week and provide a learning experience tailored to the population it serves.

SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation), a local nonprofit that serves the special needs community, will offer its annual swim camp June 12-16 at the Brunswick YMCA, with 45-minute sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

