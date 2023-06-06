A camp focused on water safety and swimming education for individuals with special needs will return to the Golden Isles next week and provide a learning experience tailored to the population it serves.
SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation), a local nonprofit that serves the special needs community, will offer its annual swim camp June 12-16 at the Brunswick YMCA, with 45-minute sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“Each camper signs up for a 45 minute session during that time,” said Jane Christian, president of SOAR. “We do offer it free of charge, but we require a $50 refundable deposit and it’s refunded if they attend all five days.”
This year’s camp will focus on basic water safety and beginner swimming skills.
“One of the new things we’re doing this year is we’re prioritizing swimmers with special needs that are at the beginning levels of swimming, as opposed to singing up those that have moderate skills,” Christian said. “We really want to work on safety in and around the water for our youth with special needs.”
Camp instructors will also offer follow up sessions to ensure campers are able to maintain and build on the skills they learn during the week of camp.
“What we have learned through a self-assessment is that one week doesn’t really, for all the swimmers, get them to the level where they’re safe in water,” Christian said. “We want to be able to offer more throughout the summer for those swimmers that need more instruction.”
Camp instructors are trained in adaptive aquatics instructors and have experience working with individuals with special needs.
“These lessons are different from traditional swim lessons in that there’s a one-to-one ratio of teachers to students,” Christian said.
Volunteers work with the swimmers as well and play an important role in making sure the campers are comfortable and safe in the water. Many volunteers return year after year, Christian said, because they enjoy giving back to the community through this opportunity.
This camp can also potentially save lives, as drowning is one of the highest risks of death among autistic youth.
“We live in a coastal area,” Christian said. “We’re surrounded by water … We feel so strongly that it’s so important to give this opportunity to these children to be able to learn to swim.”
There are still spaces open for campers and for volunteers. To sign up or learn more, contact Rhonda Diggs, camp director, at sogacoastal@gmail.com or 912-602-8077.
Campers must be 5 years old or older, and volunteers must be at least 16.
“Some of the feedback we’ve gotten from our parent surveys is that they rarely are able to find swim lessons that meet the needs of their individual children,” Christian said. “… That’s why we provide the individual instruction and have instructors that have the expertise to work with children with disabilities.”