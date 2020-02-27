The company that filed an injunction in U.S. District Court seeking to halt salvage operations on the Golden Ray is now asking a federal judge to order those involved in the project to provide more records.
In the new filing, attorneys representing the Donjon-SMIT salvage partnership asked the court for an order that the Coast Guard provide “the full administrative record” by noon today, or failing that, keep the evidence open and produce an order for expedited discovery.
“The court and the plaintiff must have the benefit of the entire administrative record before a determination can be made whether the administrative record justifies the (federal on-scene coordinator)’s decision to allow a deviation of the (vessel response plan),” plaintiff’s attorney Joseph Odachowski wrote. “Plaintiff does not, at this time, have the full administrative record and only has those portions that defendants have provided to the court.”
He went on to say Donjon-SMIT’s attorneys only learned Wednesday morning the Coast Guard wouldn’t be able to provide a certified copy of the full record until March 6, a week after U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood’s order that the parties file proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law.
The plaintiff’s attorneys are also asking the court to order depositions of each member of Unified Command, representatives of the owner of the Golden Ray, its insurer and salvage consultant within five days of the production of the full administrative record.
Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Transportation and Gallagher Marine Systems.
T&T Salvage was hired by the ship’s owner and insurer to remove the Golden Ray from the sound.
A company executive who testified for SMIT in the Golden Ray lawsuit hearing in U.S. District Court Tuesday reiterated Wednesday that Donjon-SMIT would have executed a large-scale demolition plan had Unified Command dictated it.
“(Large-scale demolition) is a high-risk operation for the Golden Ray when a lower-risk option exists,” SMIT Salvage Americas President and General Manager Douglas Martin reiterated to The News. “If the Unified Command decides the (large-scale demolition) is the required methodology then we would be willing to execute the methodology under our salvage and marine firefighting agreement.”
The company initially proposed cutting the vessel into smaller pieces for removal. Hyundai Glovis, owner of the vessel, sought another course.
“By cutting larger sections, fewer time-consuming and pollution-threatening cuts are required for the wreck removal, which means the operation will proceed in a significantly faster and more-efficient manner,” Hyundai Glovis stated in court documents.
Altamaha Coastkeeper Sue Inman said she remains concerned about environmental protection plans.
“This current lawsuit is more about the heart of the (Oil Pollution Act of 1990), which is designed to prevent delays in action for environmental cleanups,” Inman said. “Since the original Golden Ray salvage plan was presented in November, we have seen little to no action until recently.
“I am still not convinced booms are the best primary environmental protection barrier for this project. Booms failed in the beginning, which is how 30 miles of our marsh was oiled. I still feel the best plan is to remove the top of the ship, which gives the salvagers access to pull out the 4,200 cars, 44,000 gallons of petroleum and multiple levels of floors while using the hull of the ship as the primary environmental protection barrier.”