A spark creates a fire.
Two second-grade students at Glyndale Elementary School recently transformed a small gesture into a schoolwide initiative called the Keep Glyndale Beautiful Club.
Julia Knight and Kimball Alderman, both second-graders, founded the club after receiving support from the school’s leadership. Their initial idea was simple — place more trash cans around campus to reduce litter.
“One day, we were going outside to recess, and a teacher said how messy it is,” Julia said. “So we started picking up trash. We came up with an idea to start a petition to get trash cans on our playground, and when we got the petition we went around getting 100 signatures. Then shared that with our principal, Mrs. Swiger.”
The girls created a PowerPoint presentation, which they gave in front of Mary Jo Swiger, the school’s principal, the School Council Advisory and the PTA.
Before giving the presentation, Julia and Kimball did their research, even finding the types of trash cans to purchase and the cost comparisons of those trash cans.
They also designed T-shirts that could be used to raise money for the effort.
“We said in our PowerPoint that when you buy the T-shirt, the money is going right back to you,” Kimball said. “It’s going to the trash cans, which help keep our playground clean … And even though it may seem small, it can make a huge impact on our community.”
The students went on to form the Keep Glyndale Beautiful club, and for its first event they planned a Family Fun Day that brought out more than 200 students, family members and school staff. At the event, everyone picked up trash and played games. The club also sold its T-shirts.
“They designed a T-shirt, and we sold those,” said Ashley Alderman, president of the school’s PTA and Kimball’s mom. “And then we cleaned up, and we had the bounce house and food and face painting, and they made bird feeders.”
The club was able to get trash cans donated for campus, so the T-shirt sales may go toward a school garden, Alderman said.
They hope to continue their efforts into next school year. From the beginning, Alderman said, the girls were inspired by a desire to make a difference, no matter the size.
“They put in their plan originally that just because we’re two small girls doesn’t mean we can’t have a big impact on our community,” she said. “So they were challenging Glyndale to join in.”
