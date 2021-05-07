Looking out over a crowd of about 100 at Brunswick’s observance of the National Day of Prayer Thursday, the Rev. Steve Temmer, coordinator of the event, noted the low turnout.
“It’s not about numbers,’’ Temmer said. “It’s about depth, and God wants us to go deeper with him.”
Those present joined in enthusiastically as a worship team led songs and raised their hands in supplication during prayers.
Mayor Cornell Harvey read a proclamation recognizing the observance in Glynn County and proclaiming it a day of seeking “peace with justice for all, for all the people of the world.”
“I know the power of prayer,’’ Harvey told the audience, “and I’m so appreciative of the prayers that you’ve sent up for me. As you pray for me, I pray for you.”
Blessings come down as prayers are raised, he said.
Temmer said there is usually a list of subjects for prayer, but he wanted the participating ministers to lead prayers in whatever was in their hearts this year.
Temmer asked all elected officials and other public servants in attendance to stand so those in the sanctuary could pray for them.
Those leading the prayers were from the oldest and most established churches in Brunswick to those that are just getting started.
Just a few years ago, the observance hit a high water mark with a gathering of about 700 adults and youths, but Temmer noted that many were watching and participating Thursday through streaming.