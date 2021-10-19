One-time grants of up to $10,000 are being offered to small businesses in the Golden Isles to help with the adverse impacts from the COVID-19.

The Glynn County Finance Department is managing the Small Business Recovery Grant program for businesses of no more than 50 employees and have suffered a loss in income as a result of the pandemic.

Funding must be used for business payroll, rent, mortgage, utility or COVID mitigation. During the program period/expenditure time frame which ends March 2, 2022, proof of payment must be submitted to document the eligible use of grant funds.

Recipients will also be required to certify the county’s assistance is not duplicative of any other funding.

The award amounts are based on the number of eligible applications submitted by the end of the solicitation period which ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

Businesses must enter into a formal, written funding agreement with the county and provide documentation to support the expenditure of funds. Recipients must make every effort to continue business operations that March 2, 2022, and retain all related records for five years after the receipt of the grant close-out letter.

Businesses that close must contact the county finance department with the last day of operation and a detailed reason for closure.

Applications should only be submitted by the business owner, partner or an authorized corporation member. Applications must be filled out completely and may only be submitted online. They will be reviewed in the order received.

Go to glynncounty.org and click on the American Rescue Plan: Small Business Recovery Act application link to apply.

For more information contact mhardin@glynncounty-ga.gov or call 912-554-7403 or 912-554-7133.

