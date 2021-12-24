Small business grants available
Applications are being accepted to help small businesses in Glynn County recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants can apply online through Jan. 31, 2022, at glynncounty.org/sbgrant.
Funding for the small business grants is provided by the American Rescue Plan. Eligible small businesses must be located in the county, in operation since March 1, 2020, and incurred loses due to the pandemic.
Funds awarded must be used for business payroll, rent, mortgage, utility or COVID mitigation. No capital projects are allowed with the funding.
Proof of payment from participating businesses is required for the reimbursement grant. The period of performance is from March 3, 2021, to March 2, 2022.
For additional assistance, call 912-554-7133 or email mhardin@glynncounty-ga.gov.
— The Brunswick News