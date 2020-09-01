Census enumerators are going to have a major challenge during the next 29 days.
Their job is to go door to door in an attempt to count the number of people in every household by Sept. 30 that has not voluntarily responded to the questionnaire residents are asked to complete once a decade.
The data collected helps the federal government determine how to allocate an estimated $880 billion in federal funding for services such as health care, education, housing and infrastructure.
The enumerators will attempt to visit every household that failed to respond to the census by mail or letter.
An estimated 500,000 enumerators will be needed, with many of those headed to hard-to-count areas where there are high numbers of vacant housing units, multi-family housing units and people living below the poverty level.
So far, 56.2 percent of Glynn County residents have responded to the census, lagging behind the state response rate of 64.7 percent.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said the slow voluntary response rate is a concern.
“I don’t know how things will work out with COVID-19,” he said. “There are people who would like to remain anonymous, without any fanfare.”
Harvey said there is a sense of urgency and importance to make sure everyone in the city is counted.
“I tell people if you want Black lives to matter, vote and fill out the census,” he said.
Harvey believes the pandemic is having an impact on the census, and in many instances it’s not about a reluctance by a person to be counted.
“When a person’s basic needs are threatened, other things don’t matter to them,” he said. “They’re worried about what’s happening right now. The new normal hasn’t gotten here yet.”
Camden County leads the region with a 60.4 percent voluntary response rate. Brantley County has a 43.0 percent response rate. McIntosh County trails the region with a 33.7 percent response rate.
Claire Feazel, community engagement and strategic planning manager in Camden County, said there are a variety of reasons people have not responded voluntarily. She recently talked to an elderly man in Woodbine who plans to wait for an enumerator to knock on his door because he likes to meet people.
During outreach efforts, Feazel said she has also talked with people who were too young to fill out a census 10 years ago who are now being asked to respond to a questionnaire asking personal information. They learn it’s not an attempt to steal their identity but a way to ensure municipalities receive their fair share of government funding.
“We want the best response rate we can get,” Feazel said. “We want to count everyone."