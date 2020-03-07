The white man appraised the black woman with detached indifference to the clear signs of humanity which shone back at him in her somber dark eyes.
Coarse in his actions, he poked and prodded her at will. She stood compliant as he pried her mouth open for a better look at her teeth. In the end, the man concluded that the young woman named Dorcas just might be a good human being to own after all — if she did not cost too much.
Jeffery’s tender heart fluttered at this development. Yet he was twisted in conflicted emotions — of joy over love united at last and of dread over what still could go wrong. It was March 2, 1859. A strong, healthy young field hand, Jeffery had fetched a whopping $1,310 from this same man earlier that day. With much humility and humble entreaties, Jeffery had persuaded his new master to consider purchasing his betrothed, Dorcas, as well.
This scene of callous heartbreak was but one of hundreds unfolding in the horse stalls and sheds of the Savannah Tenbroeck Racetrack outside of Savannah. In this place were housed more than 400 enslaved men, women and children, all formerly bound to the Hampton Point cotton plantation on St. Simons Island and the Butler Island rice plantation in McIntosh County.
They were there to be sold away, scattered to every corner of the slave-holding South. The sale of 436 people, from March 2-3 of 1859, became the largest single slave auction in American history. So wrenching was this mass upheaval of family ties and everlasting friendships that we know it today simply as, “The Weeping Time.”
This all occurred because a Philadelphia scion squandered his wealth through reckless gambling and ill-advised investments. With creditors hounding him, Pierce Mease Butler decided to liquidate his most valuable asset — the enslaved humans who worked the Butler family plantations down on the Georgia coast.
If there was one saving grace to bondage on these plantations, it was constancy and a sense of place. Through several generations, rarely was an enslaved person sold off of the Butler plantations, it was said. This pattern of permanence may have allowed them to maintain certain African rites and traditions that embody the proud Gullah-Geechee culture that took root here on our shores.
These enslaved people held a deep affinity for the land, regardless of their thoughts on the men who owned it, Anne C. Bailey writes in “The Weeping Times: Memory and the Largest Slave Auction in American History.”
Of what little gratification they might claim, there was this common refrain: “’We’re Geechees,’” Bailey records in her book. “’We don’t get sold up river like no common cattle.’”
White overseer Roswell King Jr. bragged also that the enslaved on Butler Island stayed on Butler Island, Bailey writes. “’And there isn’t a dirt eater among them,’ he declared, meaning that they were well-fed and housed by their masters.”
The Butler plantation dynasty began in the 18th Century with Major Pierce Butler, planter, Revolutionary War veteran and signer of the United States Constitution. Irish-born, Butler arrived in the American colonies as a major in the British Army — stationed first in Boston and later in South Carolina. With war looming, Butler resigned his British Army post and joined the Continental Army and the cause of American independence.
By then, he was well-ensconced as a wealthy Georgia planter. “Since 1774, he had made a fortune cultivating rice along the marshy shores of the Altamaha Delta on the Butler estate and growing thousands of acres of Sea Island cotton on St. Simons Island,” Bailey writes.
Upon his death, Butler’s coastal Georgia holdings went to his grandsons, John and Pierce Mease. As a stipulation of inheritance, the two brothers had to legally change their surname to Butler. “As a result, Pierce Mease Butler lived a very comfortable life in an expensive town home in Philadelphia,” Bailey writes. “He ran his plantation estates from afar through overseers ... “
In a fit a star-struck infatuation, Pierce Mease Butler married Fanny Kemble, a Shakespearean actress and celebrity who also was a devout and vocal abolitionist. The divorce would cost Butler a bundle, but not before Kemble visited his Georgia plantations to gather the grist for her future anti-slavery bestseller, “Journal of a Residence on a Georgia Plantation, 1838-39.”
In addition to the bad investments and the lost wagers, the 1857 stock market crash also hit Butler where it hurt. And so the auction was organized. Pierce Mease Butler owned roughly half of the enslaved people on the two plantations; brother John’s share remained.
Among those on hand for the auction was Mortimer Thomason, undercover reporter for the New York Tribune. Thomason, decidedly abolitionist, posed as a buyer and mingled freely among the crowd.
“For several days before the sale every hotel in Savannah was crowded with negro speculators from North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana, who had been attracted hither by the prospects of making good bargains,” Thomason reported.
By most accounts, the auctioneers made efforts to keep blood kin together. An example of this was an enslaved woman named Sally Walker and her five “mostly grown-up” children, Thomason reported. “The price was $6,8180,” he wrote.
But a sense of family existed among all who bore the burden of bondage on the Butler plantations, Bailey noted. “Surely, these lives were difficult and burdensome, but together they formed a community with its own norms, values and customs — often informed by their shared African-American heritage,” she writes.
And what of Dorcas and Jeffery? Alas, Docas was placed on the auction block as part of a family of five. Jeffery’s new owner simply shook his head at the prospect of buying the whole family.
“Jeffery reads his doom in his master’s look, and turns away, the tears streaming down his honest face,” Thomason writes. “In another hour I see Dorcas in the long room, sitting motionless as a statue, with her head covered with a shawl.”
Slavery once existed throughout early America. New Jersey was the last northern state to abolish slavery, doing so in 1804. Supporters put themselves through twisted moral contortions to justify this reprehensible practice, resorting to everything from gross Biblical misinterpretation to slipshod science.
Evidence abounds that few actually believed a common trope of the day that darker skin somehow equated inferiority — even those who preached it. To paraphrase Fanny Kemble, why outlaw literacy among the enslaved if you think them incapable of benefitting from it?
Mostly, it was greed that kept slavery alive in America. Butler earned $308,850 from the most nefarious slave auction in America annals. Afterward, a white man was seen walking among the newly sold slaves before their departures.
“That man was Pierce Butler of the free city of Philadelphia, who was solacing the wounded hearts of the people he had sold from their firesides and their homes, by doling out to them small change at the rate of a dollar a hand,” Thomason wrote.