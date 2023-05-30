The COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in Skylark’s annual baby bottle fundraiser. That drop in donations quickly picked up again in the years since, and this year the organization is looking to set a record for collections.
“2002 was when we first started doing baby bottles. That year, we raised $28,000,” said Executive Director Patrick Eades.
The campaign works like this: Skylark drops baby bottles with material inside explaining the purpose of the organization and fundraiser at local churches. Those churches, civic groups and clubs start distributing the bottles on Mother’s Day and families fill them with change. On Father’s Day, the churches collect the bottles and return them to Skylark.
“Participation in the Baby Bottle Campaign will benefit hundreds of women, men and children in the community,” a press release from the organization states. “All change collected provides Skylark the funds to provide free services in pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease testing and ultrasounds to its three centers in Brunswick, Jesup and Kingsland as well as its mobile unit.”
By 2019, the fundraiser brought in $84,000. In 2020, the year the highly infectious respiratory disease because spreading rapidly around the U.S., donations dropped to $56,000.
“COVID did change our baby bottle campaign if that’s what you’re wondering about,” Eades said.
Churches weren’t meeting, Eades said, due to the pandemic. If it wanted to continue providing its services for free, Skylark had to find a way to keep the fundraiser going. In comes the virtual baby bottle, a slip of cardstock in the shape of a bottle with ways to give online via a website or Venmo. The website is helloskylark.com/give. Money can be sent on Venmo to @skylarkclinic.
The public responded to that twist on the old campaign, Eades said, and in 2021 and 2022 donations reached $100,000. This year, the goal is $110,000.
“It’s a fun thing to get involved in,” Eades said. “We’ve even had some parents come forward and say their kids wanted to put their piggy banks into the bottles to help families of newborns.”