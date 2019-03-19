A bill that’s led to personal testimony from legislators and physical acts of defiance by members of the state House is headed to the Senate floor after a 3-2 vote in committee that a Democratic senator called a “gender-line vote.”
House Bill 481 would confer legal personhood on a fetus with a detectable heartbeat, essentially outlawing most abortions in Georgia after six weeks. The bill also provides for fetuses to count as people in population surveys and as dependents for tax purposes. Further, health records would be made available to the local district attorney where the abortion occurs or where the woman resides, among other specifications.
H.B. 481 went to the Senate Science and Technology Committee, which is one of the smallest committees in the chamber. With Committee Chairwoman Renee Unterman, R-Buford, not voting, Republican leadership used the power of the lieutenant governor to put a thumb on the scales. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan subsequently appointed state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, to the panel as an ex-officio member to game the vote, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in its Morning Jolt post Wednesday.
Duncan was quoted as saying, “We want to get the legislation right. At the end of the day, 11 million Georgians expect us to do that — get it right.”
State Sen. Valencia Seay, D-Riverdale, offered up the first of three amendments, which would’ve struck the language mandating that fetuses count as people in population counts. State Rep. Ed Setzer, R-Acworth — who is the lead sponsor of the bill — responded in opposition.
“Without belaboring the point too long, it does do that, but it also does more than that,” Setzler said, of deleting everything in lines 58-73. “Again, as we recognized before, the courts have told us that states have the ability to recognize rights more expansively than the minimum standard of federal law and our federal constitution, and this does the more expansive recognition of natural persons to include unborn children, so that would be stripped from this as well. That’s foundational to the bill and I would ask members to thoughtfully oppose the lady’s amendment.”
That was the first of several votes to go 3-2, with Ligon and state Sens. Lee Anderson (R-Grovetown) and Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) voting one way, while Seay and state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, voting the other. Amendments 2 and 3, which would have returned to the current abortion prohibition of 20 weeks, and struck the fetal tax credit, also failed 3-2.
Ligon, speaking on the fetal tax credit, said, ‘I just think that removing this, really, from a practical standpoint as well, hurts families and women because when you’re looking at bringing a new child into the world, there are expenses that accrue during the pregnancy, expenses that accrue afterwards, and we need to help families as much as we can, and I think this is an important step in the right direction.”
Seay took umbrage with the fact the three men on the committee were the reason the bill was voted out of committee.
“My heart is heavy — I’ve done everything I can to rectify this non-common sense approach to a woman’s right to do what she does, and that is her God-given right to give birth,” Seay said. “No man can give a birth. So, I just do not appreciate consistently hearing ‘common sense’ as if I don’t have common sense. I got enough sense to bring this amendment to try to fix it, to no avail.”
The vote Monday came after a marathon public comment session Thursday that lasted around four hours. Jordan tweeted, following the meeting, to expect the Senate to take up H.B. 481 before the end of the week.
Should the bill make it all the way, a court challenge is expected. Friday, a federal district judge in Kentucky halted the enforcement of that state’s six-week abortion law the day the governor signed it, writing in the temporary restraining order that the plaintiffs demonstrated a strong likelihood of success on the merits of their 14th Amendment due process challenge to the law, which passed the legislature as Senate Bill 9.