Six-week abortion ban passes, lawsuits expected

A bill essentially banning the vast majority of abortions, after six weeks of gestation, barely passed the state House of Representatives in a 92-78 vote Friday and heads to the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp, where it will be signed into law in the coming weeks.
The bill’s lead sponsor, state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said the Senate improved the bill in several areas.
Presenting an example, Setzler said that “accidental deaths from a series of medical procedures from doctors, nurses, physician’s assistants and pharmacists could in no way be construed to criminalize the activity in this bill. We provided that affirmative defense.
“We did the same thing for women seeking emergency abortions. Again, those protections aren’t needed specifically by law, but an affirmative defense is yet another layer of protection to make sure there could be no misconstruing of any criminal responsibility for those circumstances.”
He said also included were better definitions of abortion, detectable human heartbeat, medically futile, medical emergency and other terms.
“We limited the access to records to district attorneys, as is in existing law, and clarified the records wouldn’t just be limited to facility records, but records that were appropriate,” Setzler said. “In no way could this ever violate (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the federal health privacy law known as HIPAA). I’m sure there will be some questions about that.”
Setzler noted the Senate added a provision that allows the pregnant woman seek a child support action against the father if they obtain a paternity test.
“We recognize that oftentimes, women, as they go through pregnancy, incur costs,” Setzler said. “In some cases, if they have a difficult pregnancy, there may be time out of work, bed rest or other direct medical expenses, and we allow that a woman could pursue child support from the father for doing that.”
He also said the made some changes so as to ensure women who have atopic pregnancies or miscarriages don’t come under criminal investigation.
“I predict somebody will sue,” Setzler said. “I think everybody here recognizes someone will sue over this. The question is, have we operated in a constitutionally sound way where we as a state can recognize the life interest of these helpless children?”
After a motion by House Democratic Leader Robert Trammell to reconsider the bill fell short, there were shouts of “shame” and “We’re coming for your seats,” made from people in the House gallery. Emotions ran high outside the chamber, not the least of which from a number of female Democratic representatives.
“My tag says representative — that’s what it says — you don’t vote … what you feel in your heart,” state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, said to a group of reporters. “You vote for the people, because on your tag, you are elected as a representative of the people. And today, it is shame on us, because we did not vote as representatives of the people. We voted what we wanted in our own homes. I’m done with these people, and I fell like we have to do something to make a change.”
She also cast an eye at Kemp, saying, “If I have to stand outside as a pregnant woman, if I have to stand outside until the 40th day, July 1, outside the governor’s office, I will stand outside, and I will get my chair and I will rally around. You do not need to sign this bill … you did this in your first year, because you know that you are done. You sign this bill, you are done.”
In a statement released after the vote, Kemp said, “The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state. I thank these lawmakers for their leadership and applaud their undeniable courage.”
The state Democratic Party announced it was prepared and ready to unseat many of the Republicans in competitive districts who voted for the measure, House Bill 481. In all, they’re targeting 16 members of the House and 12 senators. One coastal legislator, state Sen. Ron Stephens of Savannah, made the list.
“In passing the abortion ban, Republicans have shown they can’t be trusted to make decisions on behalf of Georgia women, Georgia’s health care system or Georgia’s economy,” DPG chairwoman and state Sen. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, said in a statement. “We can’t afford to let them continue to take our state backwards. The Blue Challengers Initiative is our first step to replace these lawmakers with strong Democrats who will fight for our values.”