Defendants pleaded guilty in six notable cases on the Glynn County Superior Court trial calendar, ahead of today’s jury selection procedure for the trial week.
One of the older outstanding cases is now resolved as John Thomas Ponsell, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to all four counts in a 2015 case of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The case sat without action for more than two years before Ponsell went to jail in June and the matter started moving forward again.
Ponsell received a sentence of 120-180 days confinement with credit for time served, 15 years probation, a $1,500 fine and $180 in provisions. The sentence is to run concurrent with probation revocation from a 2011 matter.
James Chew, 77, pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation. He received a two-year suspended sentence provided he remains on house arrest, along with 20 years’ probation, mandated sex offender treatment, and he’s not allowed unsupervised contact with minors.
Leroy Edward Johnson Jr., 17, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, obstruction of an officer, reckless conduct and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18 years. He received four years’ probation and a $1,000 fine.
Cleve Dewayne Hudson, 44, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He received five years in prison with credit for time served going back to April 19, 2018. The sentence is to run concurrent to a 2013 probation revocation.
David Leqwan Riley, 29, pleaded guilty in a different aggravated assault matter. He was sentenced as a first offender, receiving 10 years’ probation, a $1,500 fine suspended upon completion of drug court, anger management counseling and 120 days credit for time served.
Aaron Fuller Sr., 78, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received 10 years’ probation with an order for a mental health evaluation.
In other matters, a Glynn County grand jury issued a new set of indictments Wednesday.
Waymon Sugg, was indicted on three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, along with one count each of driving under the influence, driving under the influence-less safe, and reckless driving.
According to police reports from the time of the incident in June, Sugg was behind the wheel of a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup heading north on I-95 when he rear-ended the Mack dump truck driven by 67-year-old Kelly Stanley Smith, who was thrown from his truck and died at the scene shortly after midnight.
Tavon Brooks, Saveon Dixon and Daveyonta Williams were indicted for armed robbery regarding a vehicle theft in May. According to the indictment, they have collective alleged responsibility for pointing a semiautomatic handgun at the owner of a black 2009 Hyundai Sonata in order to take their vehicle from them.
Also, Fredrico Morales-Villegas is accused of committing sex crimes against three children younger than 16. He’s charged with four counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual battery against a child younger than 17, along with one count each of rape and incest.
The rape and incest incidents allegedly occurred between September 2018 and June 2019, as did one of the child molestation incidents. Crimes against the second alleged victim are said to have occurred between May and June 2019, while those against the third alleged victim are dated between August 2018 and June 2019.