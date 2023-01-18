The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are down to just two of the 76 people indicted in an alleged massive drug trafficking conspiracy who are still on the lam.

Ashley Deen, 29, of Brunswick; Tonya C. Cox, also known as Shug White, 43, of Brunswick; Jimmy A. Reynolds, 54, of Brunswick; Juan C. Everette, also known as Don Juan, 36, of Brunswick; Samantha Russell, 34, of Brunswick; and Christopher J. Thompson, 35, of Brunswick, were booked in Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office jail records show.

More from this section