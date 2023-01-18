The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are down to just two of the 76 people indicted in an alleged massive drug trafficking conspiracy who are still on the lam.
Ashley Deen, 29, of Brunswick; Tonya C. Cox, also known as Shug White, 43, of Brunswick; Jimmy A. Reynolds, 54, of Brunswick; Juan C. Everette, also known as Don Juan, 36, of Brunswick; Samantha Russell, 34, of Brunswick; and Christopher J. Thompson, 35, of Brunswick, were booked in Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office jail records show.
Cox and Everette turned themselves in on Tuesday, according to information provided by the FBI. Reynolds was arrested by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. Deen and Thompson were arrested by the McIntosh County Sheriff’s agents and the FBI after allegedly committing an armed robbery on Tuesday morning.
Russell was arrested by FBI agents in Macon on Wednesday afternoon, said Tony Thomas of FBI public affairs office in an email.
“The FBI would like to thank McIntosh and Glynn (counties) for helping with these arrests and all our law enforcement partners for the publicity,” Thomas said.
Their arrests leave only Michael Provenzano, 34, of Brunswick, and David D. Young, also known as Khaos, 42, of Hortense, still at large.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information concerning the individuals still at large to contact the FBI’s field office at 770-216-3000. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
All eight were federally indicted in December 2022 as part of Operation Ghost Busted, the result of more than two years of investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement into what they claim was a widespread operation based in Glynn County and inside state prisons trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and alprazolam throughout Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.
The 133-page, 118-count indictment, which was unsealed Jan. 11, alleges that members of the Ghost Face Gangsters, a White supremacist criminal street gang, along with affiliates of the Aryan Brotherhood, the Bloods and the Gangster Disciples, worked together with inmates and with at least one prison guard to sell illegal drugs.
Conspirators allegedly used firearms as “tools of the drug trade,” used coded language to facilitate drug trafficking activities, and used cellphones and Facebook Messenger to coordinate drug shipments and distribution, according to the indictment.
Each of the 76 people indicted are facing charges, among others based on each individual’s involvement, of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of the illegal drugs. The charge carries a minimum federal sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.