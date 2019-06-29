It’s called an unusual mortality event, but now in its third year — according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the North Atlantic right whale event has a body count of 26, with six in June 2019 alone. An estimate made in November 2018 suggested there was only around 411 North Atlantic right whales alive as of 2017.
The population’s been on a documented decline since around late 2009, when it reached close to 500.
Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans reported Transport Canada staff discovered the sixth dead whale this year floating off Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. There were only around 100 or so of the 400 or so right whales alive that are reproductive-age females. Clipper, the whale found dead Friday, was seen for the first time off the Georgia coast in January 2004.
She came back south in March 2010 and January 2016, suggesting she gave birth to two calves. The North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog has Clipper’s last recorded sighting as August 2018 in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. She’s the fourth whale death in 48 hours.
Three of the other five right whales found dead this months are also female. DFO announced Wednesday that Punctuation, discovered in the Magdalen Islands area, likely died because of a ship strike. Scientists said she was a grandmother, having birthed eight calves, two of which also reproduced. The first sighting of Punctuation occurred in May 1981.
DFO biologist Stephanie Ratelle said to the CBC that Punctuation had quite a history of fishing entanglements and ship strikes, and yet persevered through her injuries.
“Any loss of a right whale is detrimental to the population,” Ratelle said. “It’s an endangered whale. This one is especially hard because she’s a very prolific female, she’s had a lot of calves and losing females out of an endangered population is the worst.”
Cause of death for the other whales remains pending. The first death of the year was Wolverine, a male, was named such because of scars he picked up from a ship’s propeller when he was still young. He also survived several fishing gear entanglements. He was nine years old, first seen as a calf off Florida in February 2010.
Punctuation was the second death. The third was Comet, who was the other male. Scientists first saw Comet in April 1985 in Cape Cod Bay. Right whale Nos. 3815 and 3329 were deaths four and five. Neither whale had a name on record.
No. 3815 was first seen as a calf off New Jersey in May 2008. She came to Georgia as a juvenile in January 2009, but is not on record as having traveled to the southern calving waters as an adult. No. 3329 appears to have been born in December 2002 off Georgia, returning as a juvenile in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011. As an adult, No. 3329 came back to Georgia in February 2014 and December 2015.
“While we commend the (Canadian) minister of Transport for swiftly enacting speed restrictions for vessels 65 feet or greater in length in waters where the whales are present, more needs to be done in Canada and the United States to prioritize the survival of the North Atlantic right whale,” said Patrick Ramage, director of marine conservation for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. “IFAW’s Marine Mammal Rescue and Research team remains on standby to assist with the necropsy efforts as we continue to push for more research and action and continue work with all stakeholders, including the fishing industry, to find solutions to save the right whale before it is too late.”