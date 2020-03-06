Six more candidates qualify for public office, qualification ends today
Three Democrats, two nonpartisan and one Republican candidate qualified to run for locally applicable public offices on Thursday.
At the federal level, Democrat Barbara Seidman qualified to run for U.S. House of Representatives District 1. She will face fellow democrats Lisa Ring and Joyce Griggs in the May Primary.
In the county, Julian Smith, also a Democrat, qualified to run for the Glynn County Commission’s District 2 seat.
Incumbent Republican Marcus Edgy qualified to run for the District 1 seat on the Glynn County School Board while Democrat Shawn Brown qualified for the District 5 seat, currently held by Democrat Linda Bobbitt. Bobbitt has not yet qualified to run. Two nonpartisan seats are also up for election: state court judge and one of the two at-large seats on the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission. Incumbent Bart Altman and Chad Strickland qualified for the two seats, respectively.
Qualifying ends at noon today for all but independent candidates.