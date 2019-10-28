A Glynn County grand jury issued a new set of indictments Wednesday, ranging from accusations of stalking and burglary to aggravated assault.
Kristopher Lemual Haden Marr, who already is under indictment for a 2018 methamphetamine trafficking matter, is accused of four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Marr, 26, allegedly took a 9 mm handgun and pointed it and shot it at two people June 13.
Earl James Roberts, who was charged in a September 2018 accusation for similar crimes, was indicted on aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, false report of a crime and two counts of making false statements.
Roberts, 31, allegedly struck a person with a 9 mm Jimenez handgun Jan. 11, 2018, lied to police about a gunshot wound he inflicted on himself and otherwise gave misinformation to police.
Pamela Lynn Collins, 51, is accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of prohibited items by inmates. She allegedly had the substance in her possession June 27 at the Glynn County Detention Center.
Marquita L. King, 28, was indicted on first-degree burglary, making a false statement, criminal trespass, escape and obstruction of an officer. On Aug. 14, she allegedly kicked the front door of a residence in the 1000 block of Albany Street, illegally entered the residence, lied to police about being at the residence, escaped from the police cruiser into which she was placed by a police officer, and otherwise obstructed the work of that officer.
Joshepher Jarrelle Sibley, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count of criminal trespass. He allegedly shattered a rear passenger window of a Mercury Grand Marquis on July 29 that resulted in physical and emotional distress to two children.
Vanessa Marie Watson, 44, is accused of four counts of aggravated stalking. Between March 15 and May 10, she allegedly violated a good behavior bond by unlawfully following a man in her vehicle, cursed at him and shined her car lights into his residence “for a prolonged period of time,” sat in her vehicle in his driveway in violation of a good behavior bond, and watching his house for several hours at night which was also in violation of a good behavior bond.
Meanwhile, several people facing superior court charges accepted plea agreements and received their sentences during the past couple weeks.
Dandra Tyrel Gilmore, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of first-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. On June 8, 2018, he fired a Glock 19 9 mm handgun into a Jeep Renegade that had three passengers, one of whom got shot. Gilmore received two years and one day in prison, and 23 years and 364 days on probation.
Marion Nicole Steele, 37, who had been accused of sexual battery against a child younger than 16, pleaded guilty to a new charge making a false statement. Steele received first-offender treatment, five years’ probation and a $1,500 fine.
Grady Leon Cuyler, 42, pleaded guilty to simple battery. He received 12 months’ probation and a $500 fine.
Charlie Arnie Moody Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Sentenced as a first-offender, he received 10 years’ probation, a $1,500 fine and ordered to undergo anger management.
Troy Cochise Nichols, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. According to police reports from the incident, Nichols attacked a neighbor with a knife and tried to forcibly kiss her, though officers were unable to locate the alleged knife in question. Nichols received 15 years’ probation and ordered to take anger management.
Luis Santana, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of incest. He received 12 years in prison, 18 years’ probation and a $1,500 fine.
Elua Annette Hagins, 50, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. She received 180 days’ confinement, 15 years’ probation and ordered to take anger management.
Windel Tyrone Campbell, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a first-offender. He received 180 days’ confinement and 15 years’ probation, as well.