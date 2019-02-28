Six men serving time at the federal prison in Jesup are now up for consideration for more time behind bars following the filing of criminal information documents against each of them by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, for what federal prosecutors say were multiple instances of the inmates lewdly exposing themselves to prison staff.
“The staff members at our federal correctional institutions serve honorably and under often difficult conditions as they maintain safe environments for incarcerated felons,” said Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, in a statement Wednesday. “These prosecutions should send a message to all inmates that this reprehensible behavior will not be tolerated — and will result in more time behind bars.”
Doniel Porter of Brunswick, who is serving a sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, allegedly committed and act of public indecency on July 11, 2018, and Oct. 16, 2018.
Tracy McCants of Jonesboro, is serving a sentence for conspiracy to possess more than 280 grams of crack with intent to distribute, and faces one count of public indecency for his actions Jan. 31, 2019.
Lesly Richard of Los Angeles is serving a sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He allegedly displayed his genitals on Nov. 3, 2018, and Dec. 5, 2018.
James Thornton of Rock Island, Ill., is serving a sentence for conspiracy to distribute crack, and allegedly exposed himself on Dec. 23, 2018, and Feb. 5, 2019.
Patrick Turner of Margate, Fla., is serving a sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is accused of lewd exposure on Nov. 24, 2018.
And the last defendant, Henry Watson of Milton, Fla., is serving a sentence for possession and distribution of more than 38 grams of cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm. He allegedly exposed himself Oct. 26, 2018, and Jan. 8, 2019.
“The number of incidents of inmate abuse of female prison staff is unacceptable,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, in a statement. “The FBI is committed to making sure those numbers decrease dramatically by setting an example with cases like this, that if you choose to act out in perverse ways, you will extend your stay in prison.”
Each count of public indecency is classified as a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by a maximum of one year in prison and one year supervised release.
According to the USAO, federal inmate abuse of female prison staff has increased over the past several years, from 850 cases in 2016, to more than 1,000 in 2017 and 1,269 in 2018.