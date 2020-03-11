Brendon Tate began playing for Coastal Outreach Soccer at a time when the program was stripped down to the basics.
The after-school outreach program didn’t have an academic center at Howard Coffin Park or many of its extra enrichment programs when Tate joined soon after its founding in 2004.
Today, players in the outreach program spend time after workouts in the air-conditioned building, away from the humidity and gnats that plague the park. The players also receive STEM education and more weekly, and the opportunities expand annually.
Coastal Outreach Soccer’s goal, though, has always been to foster well-rounded student athletes. And the program has been doing that successfully since its inception.
Tate is a testament to the success of its approach as are the other five alumni of the program who play today for Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn.
In addition to Tate, they are Anthony Walker, Ahmad Muhammad, Jaelin Williams, Jamilah Webb and Stevie Minto.
“We grew up with gnats and dirt,” Tate recalled during a visit home for spring break last week. “To see the progression and everything that came along with it and just be able to say that we helped pave the way, that was pretty awesome.”
Coastal Outreach Soccer made playing for Fisk possible, said Muhammad, who plays right centerback on the team.
“That’s kind of the story of how we got there, at least for me,” he said. “Coach Shawn, I talked to him about wanting to go to an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), and he just started calling colleges just to see what’s out there and what were our options.”
Williams connected with Fisk’s former head soccer coach, and the two men saw eye to eye on what values create a good soccer player.
“It’s more than just come in and play soccer then go home,” Muhammad said. “It’s like, how can you contribute to your community after you leave here?”
Creating recruitment opportunities has long been part of the outreach program’s mission, said Shawn Williams, executive director and founder of the program.
“We set this as a goal for our players to be able to move on, but we also know how difficult it is for them to be able to make contacts with coaches,” he said. “We’ve been able since 2014 to start developing relationships with coaches at a a collegiate level, to be able to give our kids that opportunity.”
Coaches aren’t always aware of smaller programs like Coastal Outreach Soccer, Shawn Williams said, so the burden falls to the mentors of young players to get the attention of the collegiate coaches.
“There are many hours on the phone and sending information, emails, and so it is a very time consuming process,” Shawn Williams said. “But the reward is that you get, like for these six young men, an opportunity for them to be able to move forward and meet some of the goals they’ve set in their lives.”
The structure and support the outreach program provided also gave the players the foundation they needed to handle the challenges of being a college athlete, said Jaelin Williams, a senior right outside back at Fisk.
“Playing college soccer is difficult because you have to juggle even more soccer with even more school work, then also look to plan ahead for your life for after college,” he said.
Outreach alumni make a point to visit with the players at Howard Coffin Park or during other events any time they return home for holidays or visits. They encourage the community to support the program as well.
“I’m not going to say I don’t see anybody else doing it this way, but I figure the way we do stuff, it works,” Jaelin Williams said.
The program also continuously strives to improve, he said, adding activities like robotics education, book clubs and more that improve the overall skills of students.
“We’re always looking to improve, do better with what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re not settling for where we’re at now, even though we’re already at a 100 percent graduation rate. We’re still looking to do more.”
Tirelessly working toward being the best version of itself has been the outreach program’s approach since day one, Shawn Williams said.
“When we started this program, this is kind of what we envisioned: create opportunities and to be able not only to create opportunities but be able to support our graduates through this process of being on a college campus,” he said.
Supporters of the program up to this point can see the outcome of their investment in players like the six young men at Fisk, Shawn Williams said.
“I always say it’s because of the support that we get — because of the support we get from the school system, from our funders, from our individual donors,” he said. “The community is vital in what we’re doing, and I hope the community sees, ‘This is my investment,’ whether it was 10 years ago or whether it was last week. This is the payoff of that investment.”