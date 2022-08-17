The conditional-use permit and site plan for a planned gas station on St. Simons Island on Frederica Road were approved Tuesday by the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission.
A representative for the planned Friendly Express station near Bennie’s Red Barn said a traffic study has been done, and he pointed out a center turn lane in that section of road is needed regardless of if his station is built.
The representative also expressed “100%” confidence the site will meet all drainage requirements and that the claim can be proven.
People speaking in opposition during the public comment period expressed concerns about a tight turn radius for trucks delivering fuel, but the representative said a larger turn radius will be designed at the site.
Concerns were also raised during the public comment period about light, noise, trees and possible fuel spills at the site.
County resident Jane Fraser asked commission members to defer voting on a recommendation until they get all the verbal promises made by the applicant in writing.
“Everything is anecdotal,” she said. “For the site plan, you should have something concrete.”
A representative for the applicant said the height of the lights will be 12 feet, instead of the standard 25 feet as a way to contain the ambient lighting on site. The underground fuel tanks will be double lined and include tank monitors to monitor any possible leaks.
“From an environmental standpoint we will exceed state requirements,” he said.
Commission members voted 5-1 to approve the site plan, with Odessa Rooks case the lone dissenting vote after expressing concerns about the verbal promises, asking for all the concerns to be addressed in writing.
“I think we need concrete statements,” she said.