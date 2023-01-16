Consideration of a site plan for an 84-unit, four-story multi-family development and associated infrastructure will be considered at Tuesday’s Glynn County Island Planning Commission meeting.
The proposed development will be at 651 Sea Island Road on St. Simons Island on a portion of a 6.89-acres parcel.
Two parking places will be built for each of the 84 units planned. The 8,000 square foot building will be 45 feet high.
Two public hearings are scheduled to discuss conditional use permits on St. Simons Island for planned improvements seaward of the development setback line. The requests are for a home at 826 Park Way zoned resort residential and another home at 4212 Thirteenth St. zoned one-family residential.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. Simons Casino, Room 108, St. Simons Island.
The election of a chairman and vice chairman will also be made at the meeting.