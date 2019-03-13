The Glynn County Board of Education approved a contractor proposal Tuesday that allows site clearing to begin on the new Altama Elementary School property.

The school board voted unanimously to approve the bid from Poppell-Eller, Inc., a Brunswick-based contractor, to complete the work for $253,238.90.

“We went out for proposals to do the phase one site clearing for the new Altama Elementary School,” said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools. “The recommendation made last Thursday was to the highest-rated, lowest-cost, local contractor for the clearing, which was Poppell-Eller.”

The bid price was significantly lower than other options considered by the school board.

The new Altama Elementary School will be built on property about three-fourths of a mile from the current school. The new address will be 6045 Altama Avenue.

School system architects are also in the process now of completing design plans for the new school. Trees will be cleared for two entrances that are proposed in the current design, Boudreau said.

A 50-foot buffer will be left on the south side of the property, between the school and a neighboring retirement community.

A 30-foot barrier will also be left on the property’s north side, as well as around the wetlands on the backside of the property, Boudreau said.

“We had the luxury of a fairly big lot, so we’re going to keep a good buffer there for all the surrounding properties,” he said.

The site clearing will be the first phase of work on the new school, which is expected to be ready to open before the 2021-2022 school year.

“We’re getting closer,” said school board chairman Jerry Mancil.

More from this section

Oyster bill approved following heated words

Oyster bill approved following heated words

Tyler Harper, the state Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee chairman, may have tried to speed along the passage of the oyster mariculture bill — House Bill 501 — by noting it had the same language in Senate Bill 182, which earlier passed the committee and the full Senate.

Artist loves life in Isles

Artist loves life in Isles

Ute Sportschuetz has always been one to follow her passions. It started when she was very young, growing up in Germany.

+2
Area law enforcement, federal prosecutors win award for meth case

Area law enforcement, federal prosecutors win award for meth case

It’s one of those premises that catch your attention — running a multi-state methamphetamine conspiracy, with the cooperation of several different gangs, while serving a life sentence in state prison. That was the main allegation against Daniel Roger Alo, and when everything was said and don…