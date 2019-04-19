Sinkhole leads to Whitlock Street closure

Workers with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission closed a 1.5-mile stretch of Whitlock Street on Thursday morning after a sewer main collapse and created a sinkhole on the side of the road.
Whitlock will be effectively closed to through traffic from Townsend Street to Old Jesup Road, said Systems Pumping and Maintenance Superintendent Kirk Young, but access to homes and businesses will be maintained.
“The beauty is, service will not be interrupted,” Young said.
Depending on what the utility finds when it digs down to the pipe, Young said it could take them a week or more to effect repairs.
Executive Director Jimmy Junkin said the utility was having around 240 feet of PVC pipe shipped in to replace the damaged section, which is more than he hopes they’ll need. Young said he expected to need at least 100 feet. The 30-inch pipe, buried around 15 feet underground, collapsed early Thursday morning according to Administration Director Jay Sellers.
The JWSC doesn’t often use pipe as large as 30 inches, Deputy Director Andrew Burroughs said, and doesn’t keep any in that size on hand.
Utility workers were in the process of installing a bypass Thursday afternoon to prevent any sewer service disruption.
The pipe was made of reinforced concrete, a material that isn’t typically used to convey sewage anymore, Burroughs said.
Concrete stands up fine when conveying water, Junkin said, but it’s a different matter when the gases produced by sewage enter the mix.
“If you’re talking about stormwater, where there is no corrosive gases, it could last a long, long time,” Junkin said.
For more information, call the JWSC at 912-261-7100.