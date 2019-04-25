Workers with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission closed Lambert Lane at its intersection with B & W Grade Road this morning to effect emergency repairs to a sewer line.

Workers at the scene said they weren’t sure when it happened, but a sinkhole appeared in the road sometime last night or early this morning.

Administration Director Jay Sellers said it’s almost certainly a result of issues with an underground sewer line, but could provide no more details as of 10:45 a.m.

For more information, call the utility at 912-261-7111.

